Joe Biden promises UN an end to ‘relentless war’ and the start of ‘relentless diplomacy’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger World affairs editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Biden has promised to the United Nations that the withdrawal from Afghanistan is a turning point in history, in which “relentless war” would be supplanted by “relentless diplomacy”, pledging a renewed commitment to the UN and to his nation’s alliances.

“As I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years the United States is not at war. We’ve turned the page,” Biden said in his first address to the UN general assembly as president. “All the unmatched strength, energy, commitment, will and resources of our nation are now fully and squarely focused on what’s ahead of us, not what was behind.”

To back up his promise, Biden said the US would give $11bn a year to developing nations to support their response to the global climate emergency.

His tone was in dramatic contrast to his predecessor. Donald Trump made no secret of his distrust of the UN. Biden called it a “noble institution”. But world leaders responded with scepticism to Biden’s appeals for peace, made just a few days after it was revealed that the US, UK and Australia had been secretly negotiating for months over the construction of a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

Biden was also making his presidential debut just weeks after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, widely viewed among UN member states as having been rushed for domestic political reasons, with little regard for the Afghans left behind to face the Taliban.

In his address, Biden sought to place the withdrawal in a broader, more positive historical perspective.

“We’ve ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan, and as we close this period of relentless war we’re opening a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world, renewing and defending democracy,” he said.

“US military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first,” the president added. “It should not be used as an answer to every problem that we see around the world. Indeed today many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms.”

As an example, Biden observed: “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19.”

As the world mourned 4.5 million people killed so far in the pandemic, Biden called for “a collective act of science and political will”.

“We need to act now to get shots in arms as fast as possible,” the president said. He said the US had shipped more than 160m doses of Covid-19 vaccine abroad, and invested $15bn in global pandemic response mechanisms.

Related: António Guterres ‘sounds the alarm’ over global inequalities in UN speech

He was speaking shortly after an urgent and angry address from the UN secretary general, António Guterres, who had pointed out that while large majorities in the rich world were already vaccinated, more than 90% of Africans were still waiting for their first dose.

“This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity,” Guterres said.

“We are on the edge of an abyss – and moving in the wrong direction,” the secretary general warned. “Our world has never been more threatened, or more divided.”

Like Guterres, Biden did not mention China by name, but substantial passages of his speech were devoted to outlining the fundamental rivalry between the world’s democracies and authoritarian regimes, asking the UN member states if they were prepared to allow universal principles enshrined in the organisation’s charter “to be trampled and twisted in the pursuit of naked political power”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • At U.N., Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy,' defense of democracy

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance during his first United Nations address on Tuesday, promising military restraint and a robust fight against climate change. The United States will help resolve crises from Iran to the Korean Peninsula to Ethiopia, Biden told the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering. The world faces a "decisive decade," Biden said, one in which leaders must work together to combat a raging coronavirus pandemic, global climate change and cyber threats.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro rebuffs criticism on pandemic, Amazon

    Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro issued a strident defense of his administration at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, rebuffing criticism of its handling of the pandemic and touting recent data indicating less Amazon deforestation. Its drawdown, however, fueled poverty.

  • Biden to stress U.S. does not seek new Cold War with China in first UN speech

    President Biden will use his first address before the UN General Assembly to lay out his vision for an era of "intensive diplomacy" with allies and "vigorous competition" with great powers — without a Cold War with China.Why it matters: Biden will take the podium in New York on Tuesday with his own international credibility in question after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. His administration also is struggling to build international momentum to fight climate change, the pandemic and ris

  • Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' after military mistakes

    President Joe Biden defended the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday in a speech to the United Nations, arguing it was a necessary step to pivot U.S. policy to focus on a global challenge from anti-democratic systems, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.Facing criticism of the Afghan pullout, Biden vowed to defend vital U.S. national interests, but said "the mission must be clear and achievable," and the American military "must not be used as the answer to every problem we see around the world."Biden hoped to present a compelling case that the United States remains a reliable ally to its partners around the world after years of "America First" policies pursued by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • 'Devastation is unreal': What life is like when a loved one dies of COVID and some still doubt

    There is grief. With COVID, there also are those who doubt, and worse, those who are cruel. Since Lewis Dunlap's death, his family has met them all.

  • Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the U.S. state of Texas. The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition U.S. authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

  • Taliban forces Kabul's female city employees out of their jobs

    New restrictions issued by the Taliban on Sunday will force the majority of Kabul's female municipal workers out of their jobs, the Associated Press reported.Why it matters: Despite the Taliban's efforts to cast a more tempered image this time around, vowing to respect women's rights within Islamic "frameworks," the restrictions are the latest sign the group is returning to the oppressive tactics it used when last in power, from 1996 to 2001.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • 'We will be back on the streets': Greta Thunberg urges fellow youth activists to take part in global climate strike

    Youth activists such as Thunberg are again demanding world leaders take urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

    Lindsey Graham told Trump over the summer 'you f---ed your presidency up,' book claims. Trump hung up.

  • Haitian migrants revolt in custody and seize control of privately contracted bus

    DEL RIO, Texas — Haitian migrants who were being transported on a federally contracted private bus away from the border revolted during the ride and overtook control of the commercial vehicle before escaping, according to two law enforcement officials.

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping at Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • Tucker Carlson baselessly claims the US military is purging 'sincere Christians' and 'men with high testosterone levels' by requiring vaccines

    While Carlson depicted the vaccine mandate as new and a drastic overreach, it's actually the 18th vaccine mandated by the Department of Defense.

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • Australian documents showed French submarine project was at risk for years

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -France should not have been surprised that Australia cancelled a submarine contract, as major concerns about delays, cost overruns and suitability had been aired officially and publicly for years, Australian politicians said. Paris has recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington, saying it was blindsided by Canberra's decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with the United States and Britain rather than stick with its contract for French diesel submarines. Yet as early as September 2018, an independent oversight board led by a former U.S. Secretary of the Navy Donald Winter had advised Australia to look at alternatives, and questioned whether the project was in the national interest, a 2020 public report from the country's Auditor-General shows.

  • India seizes $2.7 billion Afghan heroin haul amid Kabul takeover chaos

    Indian officials said on Tuesday they had seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban. Afghanistan is the world's biggest illicit opiate supplier https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/profits-poppy-afghanistans-illegal-drug-trade-boon-taliban-2021-08-16, but since taking power, the Islamist Taliban have said they plan to ban the drug trade, without giving details on how. Two people had been arrested in connection with the haul and investigations were ongoing, an official in Gujarat said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Books don't make you brave - Trump administration officials should have spoken up when it actually mattered instead of whining to authors after the fact

    It takes courage to stand up to your president. But doing so after the administration ends is useless.