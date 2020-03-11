Joe Biden racks up more big wins, making it almost impossible for Bernie Sanders to catch up

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden tightened his grasp on the Democratic nomination Tuesday, racking up significant wins in ways that could make it almost impossible for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to catch him in the coming weeks.

Biden collected the biggest prize – Michigan – delivering a symbolic blow to Sanders while denying him what might have been his last best chance to regain momentum. The former vice president’s big night was punctuated by decisive victories in Missouri and Mississippi.

Biden also showed strengths in parts of Michigan – the affluent suburbs of Detroit and among blue collar voters in Macomb County – that could preview a better performance there in the fall than Hillary Clinton managed in 2016 when she narrowly lost the state.

“That is a warning sign to Donald Trump,” Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, said on CNN.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. More

In a speech in Philadelphia after victories in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, Biden reached out to Sanders and his supporters, thanking them for their “tireless energy and their passion.”

“We share a common goal,” he said, pivoting toward the general election. “And together, we will defeat Donald Trump.”

Barring a big surprise, or a dramatic development at their first one-on-one debate Sunday, Sanders' path to the nomination looks increasingly difficult considering Biden is favored to carry large states like Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which vote March 17, and Georgia on March 24.

Polls show Biden already has a big lead in Florida. And Biden’s Michigan victory could foreshadow similar wins in neighboring Illinois and Ohio.

Biden could end March with a large enough delegate lead that Sanders won’t be able to catch up even with wins in states like Wisconsin that he won by double digits in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

“The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President,” veteran Democratic strategist Guy Cecil and head of Priorities USA, tweeted after Michigan was called for Biden.

Priorities USA, the Democrats’ largest outside group, had been neutral in the primary. But Cecil said the group will now “do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November” and he urged others to “join us in the fight.”

The math is now clear. Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee for President and @prioritiesUSA is going to do everything we can to help him defeat Donald Trump in November. I hope others will join us in the fight. — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 11, 2020

Declaring that the 2020 Democratic primary had "all but come to an end," the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, the nation's oldest gun violence prevention group, also threw its weight behind Biden.

The gun control group said Sanders' path to the nomination was "no longer viable" and that Biden had "the ability to heal this nation and build a safer America for future generations."

And American Bridge, the pro-Democrat Super PAC, announced a $2.2 million ad buy in the key swing state of Pennsylvania that will launch Wednesday.

“American Bridge has remained neutral in the Democratic primary, however tonight the voices of Democratic voters are loud and clear: they want Joe Biden to be our standard-bearer," American Bridge President Bradley Beychok said in a statement. "That’s why we are rallying behind his candidacy and will deploy every resource at our disposal from now until November to ensure Joe Biden is the next President of the United States.”

Both Sanders and Biden had been scheduled to spend election night in Cleveland in preparation for the battle for Ohio. But both cancelled their rallies over concerns about the coronavirus.