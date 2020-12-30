Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

Gino Spocchia
&lt;p&gt;US president-elect Joe Biden&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

US president-elect Joe Biden

(REUTERS)

Joe Biden accidentally referred to Kamala Harris as “president-elect” while speaking about the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on Tuesday, the president-elect said he and vice president-elect Harris had taken Covid-19 vaccines publically to “instill confidence” in them, when he misspoke.

Ms Harris had received her vaccine dose publicly some hours earlier, as American lawmakers and officials try to build public trust in the vaccine programme.

“I took it to instill confidence in the vaccine,” said Mr Biden, who was speaking from Wilmington, Delaware. He received a vaccine dose last week, also live on air.

“President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason,” he then added, while accidentally referring to his running mate as the president-elect.

The 78-year-old has made the same mistake in the past, saying on the campaign trail several months ago that there would be a “Harris administration”.

Mr Biden, who will assume the United States presidency on 20 January, went on to warn that vaccines were being rolled-out too slowly by the Trump administration.

And at the current pace, said the president-elect, “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people.”

“As I long feared and warned the effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should,” he added, while warning that “things will get worse before they get better”.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday, around 11.4 million vaccine doses have been distributed.

The Trump administration said this month that it would have 20 million doses distributed by the end of the year, which is now unlikely.

Responding to the president-elect’s criticism, the US president wrote on Twitter that “It is up to the States to distribute the vaccines”

The coronavirus has now claimed more than 336,000 American lives.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Read More

CDC chief warns of daily Covid fatalities exceeding 9/11 for months

Fauci says ‘worst is yet to come’ from coronavirus

Biden slams Trump team’s Covid-19 vaccine deployment as too slow

Trump-supporting rapper banned from flying after refusing to wear mask

Latest Stories

  • Trump rages at Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations as he mulls post-White House future, report says

    The president’s plans after leaving the White House aren’t clear, but he may be planning to change the decor

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

    Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security, it said in a statement.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Anger as conservative pollster Rasmussen appears to back overturning election result

    It’s the latest appeal from conservatives to nullify November’s legitimate election results

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • What is 'Black Flag?' Inside the Air Force's Newest Major Exercise

    The Air Force has just signed off on a new flag exercise that brings together large weapons and capabilities under one event.

  • Venezuela signs contract with Russia to acquire coronavirus vaccine

    Venezuela has signed a contract with Russia to acquire enough of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 10 million people in a first phase, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday. Venezuela began administering the vaccine to about 2,000 people in October as part of a clinical trial. The once-prosperous OPEC nation is suffering a severe economic crisis marked by a weak health system and deterioration of basic services such as electricity and running water.

  • 7-year-old's shooting death fuels calls for private police in affluent Atlanta neighborhood

    Kennedy Maxie was shot while Christmas shopping in the upscale Buckhead area, prompting city leaders to renew efforts for a private security force.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board $2,000 checks are good Police report shows girlfriend of Nashville bomber warned he was 'building bombs' in his RV

  • POLL: Warnock, Ossoff Close Gap on Republicans after Stimulus Bill Holdup

    Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overtook their Republican opponents in Georgia in a new poll by Trafalgar Group, conducted after the passage of the latest coronavirus relief bill was delayed.Voters in the Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50 with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.Ossoff leads incumbent Senator David Perdue 50.4 to 47.7 percentage points, according to the poll taken on December 27. Almost two percent of respondents said they were undecided in the race. Warnock narrowly pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler in the poll, with respondents favoring Warnock 47.1 to 46.8 points and 1.6 percent undecided.The poll has a 2.99 percent margin of error, meaning that the candidates in each race are in a virtual tie.The same survey taken on December 18 showed Perdue with a 2.7 point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler with a 6.7 point lead over Warnock.The polling swing came after President Trump slammed the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by House and Senate leadership, which provides relief for businesses as well as $600 checks to most Americans. Trump called for Congress to eliminate "wasteful" items in the government funding legislation, which was attached to COVID relief, and to raise the value of the stimulus checks to $2,000.House Democrats and a number of Republicans passed legislation on Monday to increase the checks, and the Senate is currently debating the initiative. Senate Republicans have generally been wary of a high price tag for the latest round of coronavirus relief, however some in the GOP caucus have backed higher checks, including Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida.

  • Democrats aim for higher relief checks after Trump reversal on stimulus bill

    Democrats are pushing for higher pandemic relief payments after President Trump backed down from his threats to block the coronavirus aid package.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman filmed making false phone theft accusation against musician’s Black teenage son

    Fourteen-year-old said incident left him ‘shell-shocked’

  • Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

    The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being persistently bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Gabriel Taye's parents had established “reckless behavior” that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. The lawsuit's allegations also charge school officials with intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and failure to report child abuse.

  • 2 officers involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired

    Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes, two Louisville Metro police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, received notices of termination on Tuesday, their attorneys told The New York Times. Taylor, an unarmed Black woman, was killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment in March during a raid; when officers entered her home, Taylor's boyfriend thought they were intruders, and fired his gun. The officers fired back, and Taylor was shot multiple times. An FBI ballistics report determined that Cosgrove fired the shot that killed her. Jaynes prepared the search warrant for the raid, but did not take part in it. In the termination letter sent to Jaynes, Interim Chief Yvette Gentry said he was "deceptive," as he wrote in the warrant that he received information from the U.S. Postal Service, but it actually came from another police officer.A third detective involved in the shooting, Brett Hankison, was fired in June after it was found he shot 10 rounds from outside the apartment into Taylor's window, in violation of department policy. Because some of those shots entered a neighboring apartment, Hankison was later indicted by a grand jury on three counts of wanton endangerment.Since the shooting, Cosgrove and Jaynes have been on administrative reassignment. The FBI is still investigating the case to see if any possible federal crimes were committed, like civil rights violations, the Times reports.More stories from theweek.com Trump's $2,000 checks push costs him the WSJ editorial board Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good