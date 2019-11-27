Joe Biden regains national lead in new poll

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden has rebounded to take the lead of the crowded field of Democratic contenders in a new national Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The new numbers come just one month after an October 24 poll put Biden 7-points behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 21%.

The November poll has Biden now leading the pack at 24%, with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg receiving 16%, up 6 points from October. Warren polled at 14%, dropping from 28% in October, and Sen. Bernie Sanders came in at 13%.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in the press release, "Biden is back on top of the pack but now there is a 3-way race for second. Buttigieg has broken into the top tier, apparently at the expense of Warren, who has taken a dive after being hammered for being too far left on health care and other issues."

Notably, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who recently announced he was entering the 2020 primary after much speculation, gained 3% in the Quinnipiac University poll, tying with Senators Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, who have been in the race for months.

More: Elizabeth Warren blasts Michael Bloomberg, says he's trying to 'buy a nomination'

Businessman Andrew Yang, Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, and Sen. Michael Bennet received 2% each. 11% of likely Democratic voters were undecided, and no other candidate topped 1%.

Biden again dominated on electability with 46% viewing him as the candidate who has the best chance against President Donald Trump. This was also the most important quality for a candidate to have, according to 35% of voters.

Warren and Sanders' drop in this poll coincides with their "Medicare for All" idea receiving only a 36% positive review from voters surveyed, while 52% say it is a bad idea.

More: Number of Americans supporting Trump's impeachment and removal unchanged by hearings, poll finds

On impeachment, Malloy said, "The televised impeachment hearings haven't had much of an effect on the president's approval rating, or how voters feel about impeachment. The numbers still don't look good for Trump, but they definitely haven't gotten worse."

This echoes a similar result found in a poll CNN released Tuesday.

According to Quinnipiac University, 45% of voters think Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 48% disagree. Half of voters polled agreed that the impeachment inquiry is a legitimate investigation, while 43% think it is a political witch hunt.

However, 76% think that the Trump administration should fully cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, while only 18% don't think so.

More: House Judiciary Committee sets first impeachment inquiry hearing Dec. 4

According to Quinnipiac University, 1,355 self-identified registered voters nationwide were surveyed with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points from November 21 - 25. The survey included 574 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points..

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden regains national lead in Democrat race in Quinnipiac poll