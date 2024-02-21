Joe Biden Responds To 2024 Election Question With 4 Blunt Words

Joe Biden issued a short, sharp response to a question about potential 2024 election rivals.

“Who would you rather compete with in November: Nikki Haley or Donald Trump?” a reporter asked the president on Tuesday.

“Oh, I don’t care,” Biden replied, before walking off.

Watch the video here:

Reporter: “Who would you rather compete with in November: Nikki Haley or Donald Trump?”



President Biden: “Oh, I don’t care.” pic.twitter.com/Howkv0Y2l5 — The Recount (@therecount) February 20, 2024

Four-times-indicted Trump remains the clear Republican front-runner over former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Haley.

Haley, however, has vowed to continue with her campaign.

During a press conference on Monday, she said: “I refuse to quit.”

“Of course, many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump, privately dread him,” she said. “They know what a disaster he’s been and will continue to be for our party. They’re just too afraid to say it out loud. Well, I’m not afraid to say the hard truth out loud. I feel no need to kiss the ring. I have no fear of Trump’s retribution.”

Biden, meanwhile, has reportedly asked his campaign to highlight the “crazy shit” that Trump says.

Related...