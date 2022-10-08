Joe Biden Ribs Republicans With Deadpan Response To 'Socialism' Slam

President Joe Biden on Friday called out and mocked conservative Republicans who slammed his infrastructure program as “socialist” and voted against it — but have since asked his administration for grants from it.

“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans,” Biden deadpanned during a speech at a Volvo plant in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Biden, citing a CNN report, noted how Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Andy Barr (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were among numerous Republicans to have lambasted the program in public — but we’re now asking for cash from it to fund projects in their districts.

“Folks, look, you can’t make this stuff up. You gotta say, and I gotta say, I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus,” Biden cracked.

He then warned: “If Republicans take control of the Congress, these historic victories we just won for the American people will be taken away.”

Republicans have previously attempted to take credit for funding they’ve voted against, such as the COVID-19 relief legislation. Biden has in the past mocked them for having “no shame.”

