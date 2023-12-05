Would Joe Biden be running again if Donald Trump wasn't on ballot? Maybe not, he says

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden suggested Tuesday he might not be running for a second term if Donald Trump wasn’t trying to return to the White House.

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running,” Biden said at a campaign event in Boston. “But we cannot let him win."

Biden’s remarks come as polls show him locked in a tight race with Trump, whom he beat in 2020. Trump is the GOP frontrunner for 2024. Several recent polls give him a slight lead over Biden in the general election, while others have shown the race essentially tied.Biden has ramped up his criticism of Trump in recent weeks, at times singling out the former president by name. He has assailed Trump for echoing language from "Nazi Germany," citing Trump’s description of his political opponents as "vermin" and warning that former president is determined to "destroy American democracy."

Biden used some of those same lines of attack while in the Boston area for three campaign events on Tuesday.

He warned of the stakes in next year’s election and said Trump has made clear what his plans would be if he wins.

"Trump's not even hiding the ball anymore,” he said. “He's telling us what he's going to do. He's making no bones about it."

He specifically mentioned Trump's comments that he will be his supporters’ "retribution," his recent call to terminate the Affordable Care Act and his pledge to root out the "vermin" in the country. Biden also warned of more restrictions on abortion if Trump wins.

In a lighter moment, Biden recalled that Trump didn’t even show up at Biden’s inauguration, a break with tradition.

“I can't say I was disappointed, but he didn't even show up," Biden said, drawing some laughs in the room.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @mcollinsNEWS.

