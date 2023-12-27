Is Joe Biden running for president in 2024? What to know about his reelection campaign.

Campaigns for the 2024 presidential election are underway, and various candidates are vying for the role of commander in chief. Commander-in-Chief .

While Election Day is a little under a year away, it's still important to know who is running, including the current president. Is Joe Biden seeking reelection?

Here is what you need to know about his candidacy in 2024 .

Is Biden running for president?

Yes, Biden is running for president. He announced his 2024 reelection campaign for reelection in 2024 in a video on April 25 in a video . The announcement came on the four-year anniversary of Biden's entry into the 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden's campaign remains focused on the "battle for the soul of America," continuing the central message of his campaign from four years ago. In the video, he says the question facing the nation is "whether, in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer."

"This is not a time to be complacent," Biden says in the three-minute video. "That's why I'm running for reelection. Because I know America. I know we're good and decent people. I know we're still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating each other with dignity."

More on Biden's 2024 presidential candidacy

How many times has Biden run for president?

Biden previously ran for president in the 1988 and 2008 elections , respectively . During both campaigns, Biden dropped out before securing the Democratic nomination.

While his hat was no longer in the ring for president, Biden was elected as vice president on the Barack Obama ticket in 2008. He served eight years in the role.

Biden later ran for, and won, the presidency in the 2020 election. He defeated former President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020, receiving 306 electoral votes (270 are needed for victory).

