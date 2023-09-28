What Joe Biden said in Arizona about democracy, a government shutdown and Trump

With a government shutdown looming, the GOP ramping up its impeachment inquiry and the second Republican presidential debate on the horizon, President Joe Biden headed West.

While speaking at Arizona State University where he announced a national library in honor of his friend and onetime competitor, the late Sen. John McCain, Biden sought to make a point that is central to his reelection campaign: American democracy is at risk.

America's institutions have been "damaged" by attacks from within, Biden said in the Tempe, Ariz. speech on the final day of his trip.

Delivering his most forceful remarks on the topic since his predecessor was charged was trying to overturn the results of the last presidential election, Biden said the executive, legislative and judicial branches are grappling with threats.

"And for that institutional damage, we see distrust and division among our own people," Biden said. "I'm here to tell you, we lose these institutions of our government at our own peril."

Taking on Trump

In comments that were directed at former President Donald Trump, Biden said adherence to the Constitution can neither be optional nor situational.

Referring to him at first as the "defeated former president" and moments later by name, Biden said there is an extremist movement within the Republican Party that does not share the basic beliefs of American democracy.

"This is a dangerous notion, that this president is above the law, no limits on power. Trump says the Constitution gave him the 'right to do whatever he wants as president.' I've never even heard a president say that in jest," he said. "Not guided by the Constitution, or by comments, service toward our fellow Americans, but by vengeance and vindictiveness."

Biden asked what they intend to do once they erode the Constitutional requirements of checks and balances and separation of powers and suggested that it includes giving the president the power to refuse to spend money that Congress has appropriated.

Possible Government Shutdown

Without a breakthrough in negotiations with a faction of House Republicans who are pushing for deep spending cuts, the federal government will shut down on Sunday morning until lawmakers either finalize a series of bills authorizing new spending or they pass temporary legislation that keeps Washington open.

As of Thursday afternoon, Congress still had a long way to go.

Biden said Republicans on Capitol Hill are being driven and intimidated by the group, which he described as "extremists in Congress more determined to shut down the government, to burn the place down than to let the peoples' business be done."

Silent on Impeachment

Elsewhere on Capitol Hill on Thursday, lawmakers in the Republican Party were trying to prove unsubstantiated claims that Biden committed impeachable offenses as vice president. Hours into a House Oversight Committee hearing on the subject, they still had not shown that Biden took bribes from foreign entities when he was vice president or allowed his son Hunter's business dealings to affect American foreign policy.

Biden did not comment on the effort directly in his Arizona speech. But he did make an attempt to appeal to Americans who are unhappy with his leadership and may be inclined to vote him out of office.

"I've tried my very best, and I'm sure I haven't met the test ... that all of you want me to meet," he said. "But I've tried my very best to meet the highest standards, whether you voted for me or not. Because that's the job. To deliver light, not heat. To make sure that democracy delivers for everyone."

McCain's Legacy

Biden sought to draw a contrast with McCain's legacy and that of today's Republican Party. Biden was the Democratic vice presidential nominee when McCain was the GOP presidential nominee in 2008.

A war hero, McCain put his country first, Biden said. Drawing a parallel between McCain, who was a close friend of his despite their political differences, and threats to American democracy, he said the fight to preserve the nation's political system should unite everyone.

"You can't love your country only when you win," Biden said early in his speech.

As he delivered the address, Biden was interrupted by a protester asking why he had not declared a climate emergency. Biden promised to meet with the demonstrator after the speech if he stopped yelling. "Democracy never is easy, as we just demonstrated," Biden said.

Arizona at the epicenter

Biden's selection of Arizona for his remarks was a message in and of itself. The state attorney general's office is conducting an investigation of an alleged fake electors scheme that was designed to help Trump. Biden narrowly won Arizona in 2020. The state has a Senate seat on the ballot next year and will play a prominent role in determining the winner of the White House race in 2024.

Trump has been indicted in four criminal cases across the country, including one involving a slate of alleged false electors in Georgia. The former president has pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped orchestrate an effort to overturn the results of the last presidential election.

Biden has been careful not to weigh in on the criminal charges, which has made for a complicated dance with Trump competing for the Republican presidential nomination.

Instead, he rebutted attacks Trump and his supporters have made on servicemembers such as McCain and retiring Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. Trump said that calls Milley made to his Chinese counterparts as the former president was leaving office would have been punishable by death at another time in American history.

"And although I don't believe even a majority Republicans think that, the silence is deafening," Biden said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In democracy speech, Biden bashes a government shutdown...and Trump