  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joe Biden said he plans to run for reelection in 2024 and 'would fully expect' Kamala Harris to be running mate

Michael Collins and Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has been in office a little more than two months, but he said he’s already planning to run for a second term in 2024.

“Yes, my plan is to run for reelection,” he said during his first formal news conference as president Thursday. “That's my expectation.”

Biden said he also “would fully expect” that Vice President Kamala Harris would remain on the ticket as his running mate for a second term.

“She’s a great partner,” he said.

Biden, 78, became the oldest president in history when he took office in January.

Biden was asked Thursday whether he would defeat former President Donald Trump in a rematch of the 2020 race.

"Oh I don't even think about it," he said. "I have no idea."

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden said he plans to run for reelection in 2024

Recommended Stories

  • Just How Rich Are Donald Trump, President Biden and These Other Big Names?

    What do President Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They’re all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? See Who Made the List: The Richest...

  • Georgia Tech's Parham to return, Devoe considers NBA options

    ATLANTA (AP) Georgia Tech senior guard Bubba Parham will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic and return for the 2021-22 season. Coach Josh Pastner announced Parham's decision on Thursday. Pastner said other seniors, including top scorers Moses Wright and Jose Alvarado, have not decided if they will return for the added year of eligibility.

  • When is Joe Biden’s first press conference?

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • The Only Medication You Should Take Before Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Say

    More than 46 million people across the nation have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Mar. 24. But with approximately 282 million Americans to go, many people are still questioning what to do in the hours, or days, leading up to their appointment. In addition to bringing documents as proof of eligibility (if your state requires them), proof of appointment, and of course, staying hydrated and getting rest, there are a few other guidelines to remember. You've probably heard that trying to stave off any aches or pains with Tylenol, Advil, or aspirin pre-vaccination isn't advisable, but there's one type of medication doctors say is important to take on the day of your COVID vaccine.Read on to learn more about what doctors are urging patients to continue taking, and for other essential coronavirus news, check out This OTC Medicine May Keep You Safer From COVID, New Study Says. Any medication you take on a daily basis should still be taken the day you get the COVID vaccine. Frank McGeorge, MD, a medical expert for local Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV Local 4, revealed the dos and don'ts for prepping for your COVID vaccination. At the top of the doctor's list, published on the news outlet's website, he noted that having something to eat and maintaining hydration was key, along with continuing to take any medicine that you take on a daily basis. "Don't skip your usual medications on the day of your vaccination," McGeorge wrote.The CDC also advises that you shouldn't "avoid, discontinue, or delay medications for underlying medical conditions around the time of COVID-19 vaccination."And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The COVID vaccine clinical trials included people who take medication for many common conditions. People who take medication for asthma, diabetes, blood pressure, and other chronic health issues don't need to worry about changing up their routines ahead of the COVID vaccine, as family physician Neha Vyas, MD, told the Cleveland Clinic. "The studies for the vaccines were done with a number of people who had many of these common conditions," Vyas explained. "The good news is that they responded well to the vaccines. So, don’t change any of your regular medications."And for the side effects you should prepare for, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. But you should avoid medication that's not part of your regular routine. In regards to which medications you should avoid, the CDC says "it is not recommended you take over-the-counter medicine, such as ibuprofen, aspirin, or acetaminophen, before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent vaccine-related side effects. It is not known how these medications may affect how well the vaccine works. … It is also not recommended to take antihistamines before getting a COVID-19 vaccine to try to prevent allergic reactions."There is, however, an exception to that rule. "If you take these medications regularly for other reasons, you should keep taking them before you get vaccinated," the CDC states.McGeorge adds that due to the advice being based on a hypothetical, no one needs to worry if they take these types of medications prior to their COVID vaccine—it's simply a recommendation.But something else that should be avoided is steroid injections, unless the situation is critical, Vyas told Cleveland Clinic. "Say you’re considering a steroid injection in your back. You’ll want to wait about two weeks after you get your COVID-19 vaccine before doing so," she said, adding that you should weigh the risks against the benefits. "If you are in excruciating pain and you can’t walk—and you can be at risk for getting a blood clot if you don’t walk—then get the steroid injection."And for more on what not to do before your vaccine, check out Don't Do This the Night Before Your Vaccine Appointment, Experts Say. And if you have allergies, make sure to tell staffers at the COVID vaccination site. If you're one of the 50 million Americans who have allergies, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma&Immunology, you should tell staffers at the COVID vaccination site. According to a Mar. 4 update from the CDC, the agency suggests "people get vaccinated even if they have a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies." The same goes for people who have a history of severe allergic reactions or have a history of allergies to oral medications, the CDC explains.For those with a history of a severe immediate allergic reaction to another vaccine, a contraindication to a different type of COVID-19 vaccine, or a history of anaphylaxis due to any cause, expect to be observed for 30 minutes after you get your shot. For anyone not in those three categories, a 15-minute observation period will be implemented, after which, you'll be one step closer to building immunity to COVID-19.And if you're wondering what the future holds for the COVID jab, check out Moderna CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • AP source: Nuggets acquiring Gordon from Magic

    The Denver Nuggets made another aggressive move at the trade deadline by acquiring forward Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said Thursday. In exchange, the Magic receive veteran shooting guard Gary Harris, rookie R.J. Hampton and a first-round draft pick, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending NBA approval. Denver also is receiving forward Gary Clark as part of the trade package.

  • Bitcoin price 2021: Record-breaking run still far from peak but ‘90% crash and crypto winter’ will follow, expert warns

    Analysts predict cryptocurrency could rise 500 per cent before market turns

  • Senate votes to extend small biz loan program for 2 months

    The Senate passed a bill 92-7 on Thursday to extend the deadline for business owners to apply for forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, giving applicants two more months to apply for federal aid. The bill had already passed the House, so it now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. Congress started the loan program last year to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Mexico Holds Key Interest Rate Unchanged as Inflation Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank unanimously voted to hold its key interest rate at its lowest in almost five years amid surging inflation, though analysts are split on whether its easing cycle is over.Banco de Mexico, led by Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, kept borrowing costs at 4% on Thursday, after price increases sped beyond its target ceiling in early March. Seventeen of the 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted the hold. The remaining seven expected a quarter-point cut, with several analysts revising their reduction calls after the surprise 4.12% inflation data was posted Wednesday.“In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy,” the bank’s board wrote in a statement. “It is necessary to enable an orderly adjustment of financial conditions and a change in relative prices.”Read More: Mexico Inflation Surges Beyond Ceiling Ahead of Rate Meeting The Mexican peso strengthened after the announcement and gained 1.3% to 20.66 per dollar at 4:36 p.m. in New York, the most among the world’s top currencies.After an aggressive easing cycle that lowered rates from 8.25% since August 2019, the bank known as Banxico has recently taken a more careful approach, refraining to cut in its November and December meetings before unanimously deciding on a quarter point reduction last month.While Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg News on Feb. 12 that the bank could have space for at least two more cuts in 2021, the bank’s statement didn’t specify whether there might be a window to cut later in the year. Inflation’s spike, a depreciation of the Mexican peso and rising U.S. Treasury yields have added pressure to prevent more monetary easing.“It is not clear that Banxico is closing the door to future cuts, and Banxico is not giving any forward guidance,” Carlos Capistran, an economist at Bank of America, said. “So the statement leaves all the doors open, which is not good for volatility.”MEXICO REACT: New Inflation Outlook Closes Door for More Cuts​Swap traders were pricing more than 90 basis points in Banxico hikes by the end of the year before the decision. But the statement “tries not to validate” those expectations, said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex. The board minimizes some worries about inflation, she argued, including by suggesting current highs will be transitory since they are being compared against last year’s deep slump in energy prices.Other economists argued that language around changing risks suggested the board was done with rate cuts.“The fact that it was unanimous grabs your attention and they’re saying the circumstances have changed,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero BASE. “It’s evident that it’s less accommodative and that there are different conditions--that makes me think that monetary policy is taking a turn.”In the absence of significant fiscal stimulus by the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, it’s Banxico that’s done most of the heavy lifting in battling last year’s 8.2% contraction -- Mexico’s worst in nearly a century. Economic activity declined 5.4% year-on-year in January, double the 2.7% reduction registered in the previous month, the country’s statistics institute said Thursday.Read More: U.S. Stimulus Is Delivering the Cash to Mexicans That AMLO Won’tIn keeping rates unchanged against last month’s expectations for a cut, the bank is leaning toward the more hawkish approach of other large emerging economies so far in 2021. Brazil, Russia and Turkey have all hiked borrowing costs last week.“Higher energy prices and growing domestic policy and financial risks have put Mexico’s central bank in a very challenging situation,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a post-decision note to investors. “This was probably the last opportunity to cut rates this year. Unfavourable base effects, the lagged effect of rising energy prices, and temporary supply shocks will all push inflation higher over the next few months.”Keeping rates on hold for a long period could also put further pressure on Latin America’s most-traded currency. The peso has already lost 3.7% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreign investors out of the nation’s local bonds.Since January, a majority of the five-member board has been made up of members appointed by Lopez Obrador, who has called for lower rates in the past. The refusal to cut suggests the board still holds the bank’s traditional concerns over financial stability, rather than solely focusing on supporting economic growth.(Recasts first paragraph, updates with Banxico, analyst comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Boulder shooting victims: Everything we know about 10 people killed in Colorado attack

    Tributes have been flooding in since the massacre

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Britney Spears asks judge to remove her father as her conservator

    The singer formally asks a judge to remove Jamie Spears from his role as her conservator.

  • US could have avoided almost 400,000 Covid deaths with better response, report claims

    Researcher suggests US death toll could have reached 1.27 million without development of vaccine

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to sit out game against San Antonio

    Kawhi Leonard will not play against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday because of soreness in his right foot, the team announced.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • AT&T actress Milana Vayntrub reveals she now hides her body in adverts over online bullying

    The 34-year-old actor plays the famed character of salesperson Lily Adams in the commercial