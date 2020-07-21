Joe Biden says four black women under consideration for vice president running mate

Democrat Joe Biden says four black women under consideration as pick for vice president: MSNBC

Democrat Joe Biden has said he has four black women under consideration as potential running mates for his presidential bid.

In an MSNBC interview on Monday night, the presumptive Democratic nominee made his most detailed comments to date on the process to select a vice presidential candidate.

While he declined to name any of the four, Mr Biden told host Joy Reid that he was getting a “two-hour vetting report” on the contenders.

“I am not committed to naming any but the people I’ve named, and among them there are four black women. So, that decision is underway right now,” said Mr Biden.

The Democrat, who confirmed he would be naming a woman as his vice presidential candidate in March, could become the oldest-ever president-elect in November – placing his decision under more scrutiny.

He told MSNBC that background checks on the candidates were “just being finished” before his campaign entered discussions.

“We’ve gone through about four candidates so far,” said Mr Biden, who promised that his administration would “look like America”.

“Black women have supported me my whole career,” he added. “I have been loyal and they have been loyal to me — and so it’s important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America.”

Among the black women believed to be under consideration are California senator Kamala Harris, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Florida representative Val Demings, California representative Karen Bass and former Obama administration official Susan Rice.

Mr Biden’s decision comes amid nationwide demonstrations against systemic racism in the US, and pressure to choose a black woman as his candidate.

He added on Monday: “Both from vice president to Supreme Court to cabinet positions to every major position in the White House. It’s going to look like America. It’s critically important that be the case.”

