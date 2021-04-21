Joe Biden says George Floyd's death was a 'stain on the soul of our nation'

Nick Allen
·2 min read
Biden - Shutterstock

Joe Biden said George Floyd's death showed systemic racism was a "stain on the soul of the nation" but the conviction of Derek Chauvin meant "nobody is above the law".

In an address from the White House Mr Biden called on Americans to unite, and appealed for protesters not to become violent.

He said: "This is the time for this country to come together, to unite as Americans. There are those who will seek to exploit the raw emotions in the moment - agitators and extremists who have no interest in social justice. We can't let them succeed."

The US president said the verdict could be "a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America" but such verdicts were "much too rare".

He said: "This can be a moment of significant change. It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for all the world to see the systemic racism.

"This systemic racism is a stain on our nation's soul, and a knee on the neck of justice for black Americans... profound fear and trauma, that pain and exhaustion black Americans experience every day."

Kamala Harris said black Americans have been taught they are "less than human" - EPA

He added: "We must not turn away. We have a chance to begin to change the trajectory in this country. It's my hope and prayer we live up to the legacy."

In an emotional statement moments earlier Kamala Harris, the Vice President, said: "Today we feel a sigh of relief. Still, it cannot take away the pain. A measure of justice isn't the same as equal justice.

"Black Americans, and black men in particular, have been treated throughout the course of our history, as less than human.

"Black men are fathers, brothers, sons, uncles, grandfathers, friends and neighbours. Their lives must ne valued in our education system, health system, housing system, economic system, in our criminal justice system, in our nation full stop."

Ms Harris added: "Because of smartphones so may Americans have now seen the racial injustice that black Americans have known for generations."

  • Boston mayor: George Floyd's name represents 'urgency of racial reckoning and police reform'

    Boston mayor Kim Janey commended the jury and the prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin case, and said George Floyd's name now represents the urgency of racial reckoning and police reform across our country.

  • Will the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict change policing in America?

    George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer touched off a new civil rights uprising that rippled across the world The jury’s guilty verdict on the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd signaled the conclusion of a historic police brutality trial and a key moment for policing and for the battle for racial equality in America. Observers have talked about this case being so significant that it will stand as a watershed between the way law enforcement was held to account in the US before George Floyd was pinned by the neck under Chauvin’s knee, and after. From the time bystander video of that drawn-out death as Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, begged for his life while Chauvin, who is white, looked defiantly into the camera, two major things shifted. First, the Black Lives Matter movement – already battling for an end to disproportionate police killings of Black people, and for justice and equity – drove a massive new civil rights uprising that spread from Minneapolis, across the US and internationally. It inspired marches and largely peaceful protests coast to coast, from small towns in rural areas to America’s biggest cities. And the demonstrations expanded to include other deaths of defenseless Black people at the hands of police or racist agitators, such as Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Philando Castile, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Michael Brown and so many others in the recurring American tragedy. The impetus rippled to other countries, where marches were held in many cities to mark local police killings as well as those in the US, and Black Lives Matter became an international rallying cry. And to some extent into US culture more broadly, so that managements were urged to examine or accelerate long-overdue efforts to address entrenched white privilege that perpetuates a poisonous lack of diversity in corporations and organizations. But, especially in relation to law enforcement in the US, people started asking how the egregious police killings were going to stop unless policing itself was fundamentally reformed, up to the point of entirely defunding and abolishing police departments and rethinking how cities should administer public safety, order and care. Second, vital chunks of the traditional so-called blue wall of silence, where police departments harbor one of their own after wrongdoing and fend off demands for accountability, crumbled. After Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, saw the viral bystander video of Floyd’s death, things moved quickly. He publicly called Floyd’s killing a murder. He fired and had arrested Derek Chauvin and the three other police officers who were involved in violently arresting Floyd on suspicion of the misdemeanor of using a fake $20 bill in a Minneapolis corner store. Medaria Arradondo, the Minneapolis police chief, addresses the media on 17 February. Photograph: Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP And then he was one of the star witnesses for the prosecution at Chauvin’s murder trial, among a string of serving Minneapolis police officers who testified against their former colleague. Arradondo, the first Black police chief in the history of Minneapolis, had previously sued the department for discrimination when he was struggling to rise through the ranks. He told the jury he “vehemently disagreed” with Chauvin’s actions, the officer had in “no way, shape or form” followed regulations or training policies and had shown a disregard for police principle to respect “the sanctity of life”. Even if part of the motivation was to scapegoat Chauvin while trying to show how the department has made improvements, it is still rare for a police chief to acknowledge and eject a killer cop, see them prosecuted and then testify against them. And the department looked bad anyway because Chauvin had worked there for 19 years and had had numerous complaints about brutality made against him, while escaping consequences. So the level of transparency and accountability demonstrated during the Chauvin case was notable. Despite assertions at the trial’s opening that it was about one officer and one case, it was clear US policing and, as Floyd’s relatives said themselves, America itself was on trial. The US has a sprawling, decentralized system of policing – the country has roughly 18,000 police departments each with their own use of force policy, hiring practices and oversight mechanisms – making universal reform near impossible. And the Trump administration certainly sent limited progress towards reform hurtling backwards. There has been no revolution in racial justice or policing in the US since George Floyd was killed on 25 May 2020. A vote in Minneapolis last June to create a process to replace the police department with a new system of public safety, for example, soon ran into difficulty and frustration across the country is legion. But there has been progress and George Floyd’s terrible death reverberated so comprehensively around the world that even if there are setbacks or slow-marching by conservatives, the direction is forwards.

