Joe Biden says he would shut Mexican border ‘right now’ if Congress agrees

Immigrants wade across the Rio Grande while crossing from Mexico into the United States - Getty/John Moore

Joe Biden has said he would close the US-Mexico border “right now” if Congress hands him the power by passing a sweeping immigration bill.

Mr Biden’s plans, unveiled on Friday, would give the Department of Homeland Security the power to close the border if illegal crossings surpassed 4,000 in a day and order it to do so if the figure exceeds 5,000.

Only legal ports of entry, staffed by US Customs and Border Protection, would remain open.

“A bipartisan bill would be good for America and help fix our broken immigration system and allow speedy access for those who deserve to be here, and Congress needs to get it done,” Mr Biden said.

“It’ll also give me, as president, the emergency authority to shut down the border until it could get back under control. If that bill were the law today, I’d shut down the border right now and fix it quickly.”

The surge of illegal migrants crossing the southern border has emerged as one of the key issues in the presidential election. Migrant crossings often exceed 10,000 per day.

Official figures released by border officials showed that a record 302,034 migrants tried to cross the border last month.

Mr Biden is dependent on Congress passing a bipartisan bill that would not only tighten immigration rules but also unlock more aid for Ukraine as part of a combined $110 million spending package.

But while Senate Republicans appear ready to do business, Donald Trump has refused to support any compromise.

“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible, open-borders betrayal of America. It’s not going to happen, and I’ll fight it all the way,” Mr Trump said in Nevada on Saturday

“I notice a lot of the senators, a lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I said that’s okay, please blame it on me. Please, because they were getting ready to pass a very bad bill. And I’ll tell you what, a bad bill, I’d rather have no bill than a bad bill.”

Mr Trump’s stance has put him at odds with Republican senators who, led by leader Mitch McConnell, have shown willingness to negotiate with Mr Biden.

But the former president has the backing of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives where the speaker, Mike Johnson, described the bill as “dead on arrival”, despite the full details of the legislation not yet being revealed.

Official figures show that a record 302,034 migrants tried to cross the border last month - Shutterstock/Juan Manuel Blanco

The border crisis has also put the Biden administration at odds with Greg Abbott, Texas Republican governor, who has unilaterally taken a raft of measures – including installing floating barriers on the Rio Grande – to secure the border.

Last week, the Supreme Court backed the federal government’s right to cut down 30 miles of barbed wire erected on the border by Texas under an initiative dubbed “Operation Lone Star”.

Mr Abbott has been supported by 25 Republican governors who praised him for “stepping up to protect American citizens from historic levels of illegal immigrants, deadly drugs like fentanyl, and terrorists entering our country”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.