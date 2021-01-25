Joe Biden says he is willing to adjust income thresholds for a fresh wave of stimulus payments in new relief package

Joseph Zeballos-Roig
biden vaccine
President Joe Biden

  • Biden said he is willing to adjust the income thresholds for stimulus checks as part of negotiations over the latest coronavirus relief package.

  • "There is legitimate reason for people to say, 'do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X number of dollars? I'm open to negotiate those things" Biden said.

  • He also didn't rule out using reconciliation, but said "time is of the essence" as relief negotiations kick off.

President Joe Biden said on Monday he is open to altering the income thresholds for a fresh wave of stimulus checks for Americans, a key demand among some moderate senators reluctant to back his rescue package.

"There's legitimate reason for people to say, "Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X-number of dollars or why?" Biden said during a press conference. "I'm open to negotiate those things."

Biden said he included more stimulus checks in his $1.9 trillion proposal because they drew support from Democrats and some Republicans last year. Former President Donald Trump demanded a higher cash amount in a frenzied last-minute push in December.

The president said he was hesitant to "cherry-pick" provisions that could be made into a smaller emergency spending plan, saying they go "hand in glove." He insisted that "time is of the essence."

The remarks indicate Biden is willing modify elements of his rescue package to garner GOP support, though he didn't delve into more specifics on the parameters for a third wave of checks. His plan includes a provision for a $1,400 top-up to $600 checks sent out in December, bringing the full amount to $2,000 for many taxpayers.

Last year, Congress enacted a pandemic relief package that included $1,200 stimulus payments. Individuals earning up to $75,000 qualified for the full check, and the amount phased down until the cutoff at $99,000. Married couples making up to $150,000 also received the federal payment.

Some economists have criticized the stimulus checks because they are also sent to higher-earners who didn't lose their jobs. The House approved a plan for $2,000 checks in December, and the bigger cash amount means the income thresholds are higher. For example, the payments would fully phase out for single adults earning $115,000.

Republicans are lining up against the Biden package, including key centrists like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah. Both are part of a bipartisan group of 16 senators that held a weekend call with the White House about the rescue plan. They raised concern about stimulus payments going to well-off Americans.

Biden didn't rule out using a budgetary process called reconciliation to go around Republicans and enact a rescue package in a majority party-line vote.

"The decision to use reconciliation will depend upon how these negotiations go," he said. "I don't expect we'll know whether we have an agreement or to what extent the entire package will be able to pass or not pass until we get right down to the very end of this process, which will be probably in a couple of weeks."

It's becoming more likely that renewed federal aid may not be approved for several more weeks. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Congress should approve another government rescue package by the middle of March to avoid a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

"There's an urgency to moving it forward and he certainly believes there needs to be progress in the next couple of weeks," Psaki said. The spokesperson also referred to the "unemployment cliff" in the middle of March as an apparent deadline for legislative action.

Congress enacted a $900 billion economic assistance plan last month to renew these federal measures. Currently, around 11.4 million people receive benefits from the set of programs which start to expire on March 14.

Unemployment experts say that Congress must step in with an extension to prevent another lapse by February 14.

Read the original article on Business Insider

