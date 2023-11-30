Joe Biden Scorches Lauren Boebert With Hand Gesture In Her Own Backyard

President Joe Biden took far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to task on Wednesday during a speech in the lawmaker’s own district in which he hailed investments that have been made there that he said were thanks to the passing of his Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden name-checked Boebert as one of the many Republicans who’d slammed the act, but whose constituents are now benefiting from.

“The historic investments we’re celebrating today is in congresswoman Boebert’s district,” Biden told an audience at the CS Wind plant in Pueblo, Colorado, which recently announced a major expansion and creation of hundreds of new jobs.

The president, who is a devout Catholic, then made the sign of the cross, which he has done previously to mock MAGA Republicans, drawing laughter from those present.

The sign can be interpreted as either a blessing or to protect from evil.

Biden: Boebert called this law a massive failure. Did you all know you’re part of a massive failure? Tell that to the Coloradans that get new jobs in Pueblo at CS Wind pic.twitter.com/DtVVHlwmzn — Acyn (@Acyn) November 29, 2023

Boebert is “one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement,” said Biden.

“She, along with every single Republican colleague, voted against the law that made these investments in jobs possible,” he continued. “And that’s not hyperbole, that’s a fact. And then she voted to repeal key parts of this law, and she called this law a massive failure. You all know you’re part of a massive failure?”

“It all sounds like a massive failure in thinking by the congresswoman and her colleagues,” Biden later suggested.

Boebert only won re-election in 2022 by a slim margin.

Most recently, she stirred controversy with her handsy conduct in the audience of a “Beetlejuice” performance.

Watch Biden’s full speech here:

