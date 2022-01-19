Joe Biden: Scoring the US president's first year in office

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robin Levinson-King & Mike Hills - BBC News
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden

When he took office as the 46th US president, Joe Biden declared that his ascension was the "triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause - the cause of democracy".

Speaking to a divided country in the midst of a pandemic, just weeks after the Capitol riot, he vowed to bring back unity and do "great things".

"We can right wrongs. We can put people to work in good jobs. We can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome this deadly virus," he said.

A year into his presidency, we take a look at what progress Mr Biden has made, his standing with the American public, and what it all means for the president going forward, with analysis from the BBC's North America correspondent Anthony Zurcher.

How are Mr Biden's approval ratings?

Despite a bitter presidential race, Mr Biden began his term with 56% of the country approving of his performance, according to RealClearPolitics, and having won more than 80 million votes - more than any other president.

But in his first year, he has had a startling reversal of fortunes.

Today, his approval has sunk to 42%. The number of people who disapprove of the job he's done has risen from 35% to 52%.

Biden approval ratings
Biden approval ratings

You can even pinpoint the exact moment Mr Biden's star fell - amid a widely criticised withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August, 2021. That was when the proportion of people who disapproved of him was about equal to the proportion who approved.

Since then, his approval ratings have fallen further as he has struggled to deliver on his biggest campaign promises to tame the Covid-19 pandemic and restore prosperity for the middle class.

Compared to other recent presidents, only Donald Trump has had a more disappointing first year - his approval rating fell from 45% on his inauguration day to 35% a year later, according to historical trends by Gallup.

Mr Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, began at a high of nearly 70% when he took office and ended close to 50% a year later. George W Bush began his first term in a similar position to Mr Biden, with approval around 60%, but that rose to nearly 90% after 11 September, 2001.

Anthony Zurcher: It's hard to say that the honeymoon is over for Joe Biden because he never really had a presidential honeymoon. His ratings started modestly positive, without the kind of big inaugural bump most presidents (not named Donald Trump) receive. Now his numbers are in the danger zone for first-term presidents hoping to win re-election - a reflection of near universal Republican dislike and a majority of independents who are souring on him.

Has he got the pandemic under control?

President Biden, who says he carries a card in his pocket with the number of Americans killed by the virus, has made it clear that tackling the pandemic is his top priority.

The main pillars of his Covid plan rested on a widespread vaccination campaign and a massive increase in testing.

US Covid cases and deaths
US Covid cases and deaths

In his first year, he has expanded vaccine availability and currently, about 75% of the US has had at least one dose, and 63% are fully vaccinated. Children as young as 5 have been eligible for the vaccine since November, 80 million booster doses have been administered to help protect against Omicron, and free at-home rapid tests have just become available to order this week.

But the rise of variants and continued opposition to vaccines by some mean the pandemic is far from over. Over the course of the year, the US has undergone three major waves of the virus, and more than 850,000 Americans have died from Covid - the highest recorded national death toll from the global pandemic.

Anthony Zurcher: Mr Biden declared in a July speech that the US could celebrate "independence" from the Covid-19 pandemic. That may sit next to George W Bush's Iraq War "mission accomplished" banner in the hall of premature presidential victory declarations. While the White House will get credit for enacting a massive pandemic relief bill in May, its inability to prepare for the challenges presented by the Delta and Omicron variants have turned what seemed like looming success into a long, hard slog.

How has the US economy fared under his watch?

For many Americans, the number one issue facing the country is the economy. When Mr Biden took office, the pandemic had slowed job growth and the US had faced unemployment woes due to lockdown.

US unemployment rate
US unemployment rate

Employment rebounded somewhat over the last year, with 6.4 million jobs added. Though total employment remains lower than its pre-pandemic level, jobless claims have dropped to a near 50-year low.

But other economic headwinds have arisen instead.

Millions of Americans have quit their jobs. Though this shows confidence in the job market, some industries now face a labour shortage, contributing to global supply-chain problems and fuelling rocketing inflation.

US inflation
US inflation

Consumer prices were up 7% from December 2020-21, the biggest increase since the 1980s.

Anthony Zurcher: Mr Biden took office as the US economy was beginning to emerge from a year of pandemic lockdowns. The good news for him was falling unemployment, a booming stock market and record-setting growth. The bad news is that the velocity of the rebound led to supply-chain struggles and inflation levels not seen in decades. If the economy can shake those negative aspects off, his record will look good - but the problems have not been as "transitory" as the administration promised.

Has he delivered on immigration reforms?

One of Mr Biden's promises while running for office was to end the separation of migrant families and detention of children at the border, a Trump-era policy that angered the left.

The president kept his word on ending the so-called "zero-tolerance" policy, and the number of minors held in detention centres has plummeted.

But since he took office, the US has seen an influx of migrants that has created new challenges. In 2021, there were almost 2 million encounters between migrants and US border officers, including 165,000 involving minors.

Migrant encounters at the US border
Migrant encounters at the US border

Long-term reforms remain elusive. Mr Biden's plan to offer legal status to an estimated 11 million undocumented people in the US has stalled in Congress, and he failed to overturn a Trump-era policy that made migrants wait in Mexico while their asylum cases were heard in the US.

Meanwhile, he has defended the use of a Trump policy that lets the government automatically expel undocumented asylum seekers in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. He used the so-called Title 42 policy to kick 4,000 Haitians out of Texas, drawing widespread condemnation.

Anthony Zurcher: There was always going to be an uptick in undocumented border crossings after the pandemic depressed migration levels for much of 2020. What was somewhat unexpected was that Mr Biden's immigration reforms - the ones he delivered on - super-charged the migratory crisis, swamping US border facilities unprepared for the surge. The result is that few people have been satisfied with the outcomes.

What were his accomplishments?

Mr Biden was able to achieve some early successes, passing a $1.9tn pandemic relief bill in March.

He also got the US to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, delivered 100 million jabs for 50 million people in 100 days and reversed the ban on transgender people in the military.

Despite opposition from Republicans and a fractured Democratic caucus, he managed to pass a $1tn infrastructure bill in November.

A longer term accomplishment may be his prolific appointment of judges - he has named more in his first year than any president since Ronald Reagan.

Biden judicial nominations
Biden judicial nominations

However, Mr Biden was dealt a major blow this week when members of his own party made it clear they wouldn't help him push his voting reforms through Congress. It wasn't the first time. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, moderate Democrats in key swing states, have also held back his social-spending bill and climate agenda.

Anthony Zurcher: A lot of the focus over the past year has been on what Mr Biden hasn't accomplished in Congress versus what his administration has succeeded in pushing through. As any parent knows, making a promise you can't keep is a great way to provoke a temper tantrum. Mr Biden spread a lot of promises out on the campaign trail, some of which were unrealistic or depended on circumstances beyond his control. Now he's facing an electorate whose temper is starting to flare.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tracking President Biden’s 1st year in office

    ABC News looks back at pivotal moments in the first year of Joe Biden’s presidency amid his fluctuating approval rating.

  • Looking back on the Bidens' first year

    In a year of firsts as the oldest U.S. sitting president and the first first lady with a job, Joe and Jill Biden are paving new ground. (Jan. 17)

  • Asia Has Kept COVID-19 at Bay for 2 Years. Omicron Could Change That

    Border controls, quarantine requirements, mask-wearing culture and vaccination campaigns haven’t stopped Omicron

  • U.S. Democrats set voting rights showdown with no clear path to victory

    President Joe Biden's Democrats took their push to protect U.S. voting rights to the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, where legislation is roundly expected to fail in the face of united Republican opposition. Democrats argue the legislation, backed by civil rights groups https://www.reuters.com/world/us/family-martin-luther-king-jr-lead-washington-march-voting-rights-2022-01-17, is needed to counter a Republican-led drive to make it more difficult to vote at the state level, especially for Black and other minority voters. Republicans are again expected to block passage of the sweeping legislation, arguing it is a partisan effort that would undermine local control of elections.

  • 'Jeopardy!' had a Jersey category tonight. Here’s what went down

    New Jersey got a chance in the national spotlight as the first Jeopardy! round Tuesday had a category called "New Jersey, New Jersey."

  • Nick Saban, Jerry West, other West Virginia sports figures sign election integrity letter to Sen. Joe Manchin

    Nick Saban, Jerry West, Oliver Luck and Darryl Talley signed a letter addressed to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, to protect election integrity.

  • Biden's approval rating drops amid concerns about pandemic, economy

    As President Biden nears the one-year mark of his presidency, Americans are growing frustrated with his handling of the pandemic and the economy. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBSN AM" to break down the latest data.

  • MSNBC Thanks 'Loyal Viewer' Trump After Hosts Read Insulting Statement Aloud

    "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough joked that the former president "can't quit us."

  • The Trump Org Stiffed a Hotel. His Kids May Pay the Price.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a

  • Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s glee at general’s Covid diagnosis sparks outrage

    Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • Laura Ingraham clapped in celebration while reporting that Gen. Mark Milley, a target for Trump fans, has COVID-19

    Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.

  • Bannon Torches Fox News for Not Airing Trump’s Arizona Rally

    REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba

  • Indonesia names new capital that will replace Jakarta

    Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.

  • 'Morning Joe' hosts mock Trump

    "Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...

  • Trump plans 2,300 new homes at struggling Doral resort

    Donald Trump plans to build 2,300 luxury homes at his Doral golf resort in the Miami area, part of a flurry of recent moves to revive a family business suffering from the one-two punch of a divisive presidency and coronavirus shutdowns. In a news release Monday, the 45th president called the plans for his sprawling Trump National Doral resort “perhaps the most exciting development in the country” but was short on details such as the size of the homes and what they may cost. The Doral, the biggest revenue generator among Trump's 17 golf properties, has been a drain on the business in recent years.

  • UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

    The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.

  • Justices suggest Boston should have flown 'Christian flag'

    Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

  • Preet Bharara: It’s ‘Odd’ Garland Hasn’t Grilled Trump & Co.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhen it comes to Merrick Garland, Donald Trump, and Jan. 6, no news is not good news.The public hasn’t heard anything indicating that Garland’s Department of Justice is zeroing in on Trump. And, according to Preet Bharara—the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and author of Justice Is…—that means it’s very unlikely that Garland has interviewed top Trumpworld figures or the ex-president himself.Plenty of Democrats hope that Garlan