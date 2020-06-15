‘Who are we?’ Joe Biden seizes the moment as nation's attitude shifts on race

In the weeks since George Floyd died under the knee of a white police officer America’s institutions – from boardrooms and newsrooms to locker rooms and classrooms – are publicly addressing systematic discrimination and demanding reforms.

With a reckoning over race compounded by a pandemic and an economic collapse, Donald Trump and his would-be Democratic opponent Joe Biden are charting starkly different courses for the nation that could determine which one of them wins the White House in November.

But in tone, tenor and leadership style, it is Biden who currently appears well positioned to harness this political moment.

Biden has sought to cast himself as a champion of racial equality, encouraging peaceful protest and vowing to “heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country”.

“This is a battle for the soul of America,” he said at an economic roundtable in Philadelphia last week. “Who are we? What do we want to be? How do we see ourselves? What do we think we should be? Character is on the ballot here.”

As public attitudes shift quickly on race, Biden appears emboldened by the changed political landscape, embracing a far more ambitious reform agenda than he entered the race for president. By contrast, Trump, with his hostility to the protesters and resistance to their demands for reform, has found himself on the wrong side of the American public at a particularly perilous moment for his presidency and his re-election prospects.

A Washington Post-Schar School poll found that 61% of Americans disapprove of the way Trump handled the protests while just 35% approve. When asked what type of president they preferred at this moment of racial strife, half said they would prefer a leader who can “address the nation’s racial divisions”, compared with 37% who said they would prefer a leader who can “restore security by enforcing the law”.

Joe Biden speaks about the unrest across the country from Philadelphia. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images More

“People are finally seeing through the fog that has blinded them for too long,” said Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist based in South Carolina. “They are realizing that the system is broken and Donald Trump is not going to fix it.”

Public opinion on race has been moving leftward since the Black Lives Matter movement emerged in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s death in 2012. White Democrats in particular have become increasingly more concerned about issues of racial inequality, even registering to the left of African Americans voters.

But the recent shifts represent a sea change so sudden and deep that pollsters were left grasping for parallels.

A Monmouth poll conducted after Floyd’s killing found that for the first time a majority of Americans – 57% – and 49% of white Americans believe police are more likely to use excessive force against African Americans.

When Eric Garner was killed by a police officer in New York City in 2014, just 33% of Americans and 26% of white Americans say African Americans were more likely to be subject to excessive use of force by the police. The same poll found that 3 in 4 Americans consider racism and discrimination a “big problem”.

Support for Black Lives Matter has also jumped, according to Civiqs Polling, that found voters from across the ideological and demographic spectrum embrace the movement.

“This is big,” tweeted Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster who said he hadn’t seen anything like it in more than three decades of polling. “This is ‘Beatles on Ed Sullivan’ big.”

Ample research has found race and identity were critical to Trump’s victory in 2016.

During the campaign, he brazenly stoked white racial grievance that had been building since the election of the nation’s first black president, promising to restore America’s past glory and “Make America Great Again”.

As president, Trump said there were “good people on both sides” of a deadly white supremacist rally. He disparaged four congresswomen of color with a racist taunt. And recently, he has responded to the most significant racial upheaval in a generation by describing protesters as “thugs” and “terrorists”, threatening to unleash the army to quell demonstrations and defending military bases named after Confederate leaders.