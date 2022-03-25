Joe Biden Shades Donald Trump's 2024 Hopes Without Even Using His Name

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he’d relish a 2024 rematch with his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden told reporters at the emergency summit of NATO leaders in Brussels to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden’s shade at Trump followed a question about European concern that the coordinated response to the war ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin could come undone if Trump wins back the White House.

“One of the things I take some solace from, is I don’t think you’ll find any European leader who thinks that I am not up to the job,” Biden said. “The point is, the first G-7 meeting I attended like the one I did today was in Great Britain. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back.’ And one of my counterparts, colleagues, as head of state, said, ’For how long? For how long?’”

Biden beat Trump by more than 7 million votes in the 2020 election, receiving 306 votes in the Electoral College to Trump’s 232. The twice-impeached Trump, though, continues to baselessly claim the election was rigged and he was the true winner.

