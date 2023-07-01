Joe Biden’s shameful mistreatment of Britain is a monumental folly

Joe Biden

A week ago we learned that US President Joe Biden, the leader of the free world, appeared to have blocked Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s candidacy for Nato Secretary General. British officials were understandably furious; Wallace has played a leading role in coordinating the response to Vladimir Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, and is greatly respected by our Eastern European allies living in the shadow of the Russian bear.

Yet this track record did not seem to be enough to satisfy President Biden, who is for my money the most anti-British occupant of the White House in the modern era. His sneering disdain towards this great country began on day one of his presidency, when he ordered the removal of Sir Winston Churchill’s bust from the Oval Office, just as his predecessor Barack Obama did back in 2009.

Perhaps that’s because Churchill is clearly a reminder of everything that spineless Biden is not: a courageous, fearless leader who projected strength and resolve in the face of the enemies of the free world. Churchill, together with his American counterpart Franklin Delano Roosevelt, forged the Anglo-American Special Relationship, which has for the past eight decades been the most powerful bilateral partnership the world has ever seen.

Biden, in contrast, seems to be doing his best to weaken that relationship. He has seemingly invested more energy in extending the hand of friendship to Communist China and appeasing the vile regime in Iran than he has in cultivating ties with the British people. In so doing, he has significantly undermined America’s alliances and standing in the world.

His approach is hugely destructive and incredibly short-sighted. Biden’s refusal to back Wallace’s NATO candidacy is generating bad blood between Washington and London at a time when US–UK leadership is vital in confronting the global threats posed by Russia and China. It will reinforce the view within Britain’s military that Biden is willing to throw America’s closest friend and ally under the bus, as he callously demonstrated with his disastrous handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which put many British lives at risk.

But that’s not all. Biden has malevolently sunk the near-term prospects of a trade deal with the UK, the world’s sixth largest economy, petulantly refused to attend the Coronation of King Charles III, and incessantly lectured the British over Northern Ireland. Like President Obama before him, Biden seemingly fails to grasp the strategic importance of the Anglo-American alliance, its rich history, and why it is vital to the future of the free world.

His stance on the NATO leadership issue appears to be driven both by sheer vindictiveness towards Britain, as well as an unhealthy deference towards Berlin, Paris and Brussels. It is commonly thought in Washington that Biden prefers partnering with the Germans, French and the European Union to working with the British. Biden and his Eurofederalist advisers hate Brexit and what it represents: national sovereignty, self-determination, control of borders, and economic freedom.

So instead of standing up to anti-British sentiment in some quarters of the EU, Biden seems instead to actively embrace it. He has the narrow and exceedingly limited mindset of a European Union bureaucrat and sees Britain’s exit from the European Union as a populist-driven act that undermines the delusional ideal of a federal Europe. The concept of Nato being led by a large-sized nation outside of the European Union, with a strong Brexiteer at the helm, is anathema to the pro-Brussels Biden White House, as well as the EU elites who dream of building a European Union Army with valuable Nato resources.

Biden’s rejection of Wallace should come as no surprise. His shoddy treatment of the United Kingdom has been a monumental folly for years, symbolic of his wider US foreign policy that has been weak, rudderless, and completely lacking in any kind of long-term strategic vision.

The next president of the United States will have to repair the damage the Biden Presidency is doing today to the Special Relationship. It can only recover when the White House has a conservative president who understands why America’s alliance with Britain matters, the tremendous common heritage shared between our two great nations, and what needs to be done to rebuild it. The world’s superpower needs a leader who respects America’s friends and allies, who is capable of thinking strategically, and is willing to build bridges across the Atlantic instead of burning them.

Nile Gardiner is the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC

