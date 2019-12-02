'If he can do that, so can I': How Joe Biden shares grief with voters on the campaign trail

DES MOINES — Gary Craven went to see Joe Biden speak on a farm in Boone, Iowa, and felt compelled to wait behind.

As he sat on a folding chair facing a barn draped with an Iowa flag, he knew he needed to tell Biden about his son.

The retired electrical lineman and former vice president have something in common: Each of them has lost a son.

Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46. Craven’s son, Todd, died in April 2018 of alcohol withdrawal after he tried to quit drinking. Todd was 47.

The grief still hits Craven when he doesn't expect it.

"There’s times when it’s really raw," he said. "… He was the light of my life."

Stories of grief, like Craven’s, are a constant for Biden on the campaign trail. Biden's own losses have helped define his public image his entire political career.

Biden was a 29-year-old senator-elect from Delaware in 1972 when a car crash killed his wife, Neilia, and their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi, and left his sons, Beau and Hunter, then 3 and 2 years old, hospitalized. Biden was sworn into the Senate by their hospital bedside. Photos of that 1973 event show Beau watching from his hospital bed as Biden, his hand on a Bible, is sworn in by the then-senate secretary.

Years later, his grief over Beau’s death would keep him from joining the 2016 presidential race.

Those losses have long helped Biden, 77, connect with voters on a personal level few other candidates can match. He has turned his tragedies into purpose as he again seeks the presidency.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks to a woman in the crowd after giving remarks during a campaign event on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in West Point. More

Although Biden has slipped from first place in the two most recent Iowa Polls, these moments of shared grief give Iowa Democrats a connection with the former vice president that they say transcends politics.

Craven, 68, plans to caucus for Biden, in part, because of how the former vice president advocates for the middle class. But waiting in the August sun, struggling to be heard over the din of the campaign’s blasting music, it was not about politics. It was a moment of humanity.

"He cares," Craven said.

'To be honest with you, sometimes it's difficult'

Connecting with others' grief refreshes his own pain, Biden told the Des Moines Register in an interview in October.

Even in that interview, Biden's emotions were close to the surface. He spoke softly, pausing before recalling particularly painful memories, his voice cracking when speaking about his family.

"Well, to be honest with you, sometimes it’s difficult because when those things happen, it brings back everything in your own life, as if it sort of happened yesterday," he said.

But Biden feels compelled to make himself available. Campaign officials say they try to structure events so that Biden has time to speak one-on-one with as many Iowans as possible. When he doesn't have time to talk, he asks for people’s phone numbers, promising to call them, or gives out his own number and urges them to call so they can share a longer moment.

He knows from his own experience that the people who can bring the most solace to others are the ones who have experienced loss, he said.

"What they're really saying (is), 'Tell me I'm going to be OK. Tell me I can get through it. How’d you get through it?' " he said. "And so it’s something that I can’t say I enjoy doing, but I know what solace I got from people telling me, 'You can make it,' in effect, because they made it. And so that’s why I do it."

"People come up to me and say, I mean literally, people will say ... 'I lost my daughter 10 days ago,' " Biden said, pausing as that pain sinks in. " 'Will you just hug me?' Men. 'Just hug me. Let me know, can I make it?' In the extent that it gives any solace, I feel like I'm kind of paying back what people did for me."