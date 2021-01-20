Joe Biden shares sweet message to Jill ahead of Inauguration: ‘I love you, Jilly’

Joe Biden shares sweet message to Jill ahead of Inauguration (Getty Images)

Joe Biden shared a sweet message to his wife Dr Jill Biden hours before he was due to be sworn in as the next President of the United States.

On Inauguration Day, the president-elect tweeted a video of the future first lady reaching out to hold his hand during their attendance at a Covid-19 memorial at the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday.

Along with the clip, which has been viewed more than 1m times, Mr Biden included a brief yet heartfelt message to his future first lady, whom he expressed his gratitude for.

I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead. pic.twitter.com/V4GUXAKSKg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

“I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead,” the future president told his wife of 43 years.

The loving gesture between the future White House residents was met with an outpouring of support on social media, where people praised the display of affection.

“What a beautiful couple. Proud to have a decent person lead our country,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “I’m not crying. You’re crying. I love this day.”

On Dr Biden’s Twitter account, where she also shared the video, she responded with a simple purple heart.