Joe Biden would show selfless patriotism by quitting the 2020 Democratic nomination race

Dismal results in Iowa and New Hampshire didn’t cause Joe Biden’s presidential campaign to become untenable; they only confirmed it. Many of us who watched him at close range on the trail saw it coming months ago: The former vice president’s campaign isn’t going to work.

Biden, who has served his country honorably, must now demonstrate — again — what a truly good man he is. Rather than cling to hope of a recovery in Nevada on Feb. 22 or South Carolina on Feb. 29, he should withdraw now to smooth the process for his fellow Democrats seeking the best nominee to defeat President Donald Trump.

Even after finishing fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire, Biden's name recognition keeps him at or toward the top in national polls. Why would any candidate with a legitimate shot at being president quit the race?

It would have to be an exceptional act of patriotism.

As the campaign took shape about a year ago, it seemed to many of us that Biden was the ideal candidate. He had served in the U.S. Senate for an incredible 36 years. He withstood unthinkable personal tragedies and inspired us all. For eight years he was President Barack Obama's right-hand man, helping to guide the nation out of financial crisis, crafting a landmark expansion of the health care system and elevating our standing around the world. Moreover, he’s a decent man: the anti-Trump.

Rising medical, cognitive risks

Yet we knew going in that if elected, Biden would be the nation's oldest president. At age 78 on Inauguration Day, he would be eight years older than the oldest to serve before him — none other than Trump. At the end of one term he’d be 82; after two terms, 86.

At a recent CNN town hall in New Hampshire, Biden was asked about picking a running mate. He replied that “because I’m older, just like with John McCain, I have to pick someone, if God forbid something happened tomorrow … that the person is ready on Day One to be president of the United States." Sorry, Mr. Vice President, that’s not comforting.

Some Biden supporters have been willing to cast aside concerns about age. After all, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at 79, runs circles around younger colleagues; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 86, seems as sharp as ever.

Even so, the nation has only one president, and he or she is tasked with what is arguably the most demanding job in the world. Statistically, Biden and others his age face increased medical and cognitive risks, as Biden seemed to acknowledge at the CNN town hall.

Joe and Jill Biden in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 2020. More

On caucus night last week in Des Moines, Biden looked lost as he struggled through a speech, with wife Jill close at his side. She seemed to hang on every word, hoping that a gaffe wasn’t coming.

The word “perseveration” came to mind as I heard Biden say the word “folks” 11 times in just over 3 minutes. (Merriam-Webster: “continuation of something, such as repetition of a word, usually to an exceptional degree or beyond a desired point.”) A big deal? No. Just another small reminder that Joe Biden isn’t the man for this moment.

In that Iowa speech, he reminded us, “Four more years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of this nation.” Sadly, Trump might have already fundamentally altered Biden’s chances.

Risk factors: You don't have to be as young as Pete Buttigieg, but age should matter in the 2020 campaign

Beginning with the cruel tag “Sleepy Joe,” Trump’s campaign against the man he perceived as his greatest threat continued into the impeachment hearings, as the name “Biden” — referring to both father and son Hunter — was omnipresent, thanks to the efforts of Trump’s henchmen. Although Democrats and journalists strained to make clear that there is no evidence whatsoever of illegal behavior by either Biden, the stain caused by the proceedings is indelible.