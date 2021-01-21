Joe Biden signs 15 executive orders on first day in Oval Office, reversing Trump's wall and rejoining Paris climate deal - latest news

Joe Biden on Wednesday began signing 17 executive orders, memorandums and proclamations addressing the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and racial inequality, and immediately undoing some policies put in place by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The actions, fulfilling his promise to move quickly on Day One of his presidency, initiate the process of the US rejoining the Paris climate accord, ending the "Muslim travel ban" and diverting funds from building the wall on the Mexico border. The first order he signed as president mandates face masks on all federal property.

Earlier, Mr Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the US and promised to "end this uncivil war that pits red against blue".

In his address, the President told the American people that "democracy has prevailed" and called for unity. "Just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy, to drive us from this sacred ground, it did not happen. It will never happen. Not today. Not tomorrow, not ever, not ever."

01:19 PM

US will join vaccine scheme for world’s poorest countries as it builds bridges with WHO

Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser has announced that the United States will join Covax, a global initiative to combat “vaccine nationalism”, in a speech that marked a dramatic contrast from Donald Trump's sharp criticism of the World Health Organization, reports Sarah Newey.

Addressing the WHO’s executive board on Thursday via video link, Dr Anthony Fauci said that President Biden will “issue a directive later today” setting out plans to join WHO-led efforts to equitably distribute vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics across the globe.

This includes the ACT Accelerator - an umbrella scheme to develop and distribute medical tools - and the Covax facility, which aims to deliver vaccines to low and middle income countries and has an ambitious target of distributing two billion doses before the end of 2021.

12:39 PM

'Come with me if you want to live': Arnold Schwarzenegger gets Covid-19 vaccine

11:58 AM

Obama, Bush and Clinton deliver special message to President Biden

11:31 AM

Merkel sees 'much broader scope' for cooperation with Biden

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she saw a "much broader scope" for cooperation with Washington now that Joe Biden has replaced Donald Trump in the White House.

"There is a much broader scope of political accord with President Biden," Merkel told reporters, citing his return to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization and his openness to migration as examples.

Her words echo the sentiments of President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said yesterday: "Despite the attempts to tear at America’s institutional fabric, election workers and governors, the judiciary and Congress, have proven strong. I am greatly relieved that, today, Joe Biden is being sworn in as president and will be moving into the White House. I know many people in Germany share this feeling."

10:59 AM

QAnon believers 'devastated' as Joe Biden's inauguration shoots down prophecies

QAnon believers were left in disarray Wednesday after the inauguration of President Joe Biden passed without the triumphant mass arrests of Democrats that their prophecies had predicted, report Laurence Dodds and Margi Murphy.

In online spaces popular with the cult-like conspiracist movement, users watched the ceremony proceed with mounting horror and disbelief as chances of the promised military coup withered in real time.

Some people angrily renounced QAnon's theories, declaring them "a total hoax", "one big delusion", "complete bulls---", or a psychological warfare operation designed to distract Mr Trump's supporters from enacting real change.

"It's over. We lost," said one.

10:33 AM

How the world's newspapers reacted to Joe Biden's inauguration

The world heralded a new era for America on Thursday, with front pages hailing the transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden as a moment to heal a damaged democracy.

Leaders across the globe also welcomed the arrival of a new US President and the end of the often confrontational presidency of Mr Trump.

Here's a look at how the world reacted to the historic day.

10:11 AM

Beijing congratulates Biden and calls for a reset in relations

China on Wednesday congratulated US President Joe Biden in a series of messages and editorials that called for a reset in Sino-US ties after four tumultuous years of the Trump Administration, writes Erin Hale.

President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Biden that emphasised China hoped the “two sides can develop a relationship featuring no conflict [and] no confrontation,” according to China Daily.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs followed suit after Biden’s inauguration as spokesowman Hua Chunying told reporters on Thursday she hoped an “angel of goodwill” would defeat evil forces between China and the US, CGTN reported.

She said China looked forward to the “new day” promised by Biden in his inaugural address.

The People's Daily, the mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party, on Thursday hailed the return of “rationality” to the White House and encouraged US policy makers to stop regarding China as “America’s nemesis.”

An opinion piece in the more fiery Global Times encouraged Biden to drop “Trumps’s toxic rhetoric toward China” and expressed concern that “Trump and conservative anti-China forces in the US want the new administration to inherit and continue the tough strategy toward China.”

Another Global Times piece also drew attention to the Trump White House's close relationship with Taiwan. The article expressed hoped Biden would limit its relationship after an exceptionally close four years between the US and the island democracy, which China regards as its territory.

09:47 AM

'Is Joe Biden woke'? Boris Johnson dodges question on US President

09:29 AM

'Big Tech braces for a Biden crackdown'

With a Congress under Democratic control, the incoming president has the muscle to take action, says Robin Pagnameta.

As Joe Biden took the oath of office before an unusually empty National Mall on Wednesday, across the continent in Silicon Valley the giants of Big Tech could be forgiven for looking on with mixed feelings.While most will be relieved that the shambolic four-year experiment with Trumpism is over, they are also keenly aware Biden is gearing up for a regulatory onslaught which could usher in the biggest changes in the industry’s history.

09:16 AM

President Joe Biden in pictures

U.S. President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House - Tom Brenner/Reuters

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden embrace before entering the White House - Alex Brandon/POOL/CNP/startraksphoto.com /STARTRAKS PHOTO

President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office - Evan Vucci /AP

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House - Alex Brandon/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

09:02 AM

Trump spent his first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing, writes Josie Ensor.

Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence.

The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome.

08:50 AM

Joe Biden’s presidency will push the news media’s claims of ‘impartiality’ to breaking point

Trump was a hate-figure for liberal American journalists, who duly stacked their decks against him. How can Americans trust the media now, asks Robin Aitken.

Though the demonstrators who stormed the building did more harm to their own cause than anything else, they were a graphic demonstration of the rifts which have opened up in American society. So, extending an olive branch to the millions of Americans who didn’t vote for him is the obvious, and right thing to do. Let’s hope Biden’s media allies get the message too, because the work of reconciliation is going to take years and it cannot be left solely to the politicians.

08:36 AM

Rupert Murdoch leads Fox News shake-up as network loses Trump supporters

Rupert Murdoch has carried out a shake-up of Fox News, with some senior staff fired, amid reports the cable TV network lost viewers following its decision to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on Election Day, reports Josie Ensor.

Bill Sammon, 62, Fox News Channel’s senior vice president who oversaw its “decision desk” on November 3, this week announced he would be taking retirement.

Some 20 other staff members have been fired, including Chris Stirewalt, the veteran politics editor who was the onscreen face of the Arizona call, which enraged the Trump campaign and altered the narrative of election night media coverage.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Murdoch told colleagues that the way Fox handled the call caused reputational damage and drove away some of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters.

08:20 AM

Amanda Gorman steals show at Biden's inauguration

America's first youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman captured the world's attention with her poem 'The Hill We Climb' inspiring message of hope for America's future.

In an interview with CNN after the event, she spoke of how the pro-Trump insurrection on January 6 inspired her to write a "message of hope, ingenuity and healing."

"Hope isn’t something that we ask of others, it’s something that we have to demand from ourselves,” she said.

"I felt like that was the type of poem I needed to write, and I felt like that was the type of poem that the country and the world needed to hear."

Poet Amanda Gorman tells CNN's @AndersonCooper that the Capitol riot inspired her to write a "message of hope, ingenuity and healing" https://t.co/sxWP52ZnPW pic.twitter.com/BGSqFXvngK — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 21, 2021

08:07 AM

Lady Gaga sings US National Anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration

Lady Gaga belted out her rendition of the US National Anthem on Wednesday as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated in Washington DC.

The pop queen delivered a powerful performance as Mr Biden, Ms Harris, and dignitaries looked on, wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Lady Gaga, who also wore a golden dove pin, campaigned for Mr Biden in 2020.

07:53 AM

Harris praises 'American aspiration', lists civil rights victories

Kamala Harris praised "American aspiration" as she delivered a speech during the Celebrating America TV special.

She said: "In many ways this moment embodies our character as a nation. It demonstrates who we are. Even in dark times, we not only dream, we do. We not only see what has been, we see what can be. We shoot for the moon, and then we plant our flag on it. We are bold, fearless and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we will rise up. This is American aspiration."

Ms Harris listed civil rights victories from US history and said: "A great experiment takes great determination. The will to do the work and then the wisdom to keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting."

Ms Harris said "the same determination is being realised in America today," as she praised scientists and teachers.

Following her speech, singer John Legend performed a cover of Feeling Good.

John Legend performs during the Celebrating America event - Biden Inauguaral Committee

07:40 AM

Bidens watch the inaugural fireworks from the White House

07:24 AM

What happened yesterday?