Joe Biden Slaps Down Question From Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'You Got To Be Silly'

President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, responding to the journalist’s question by saying: “Why should I tell you?”

Doocy had asked what the U.S. would do specifically in response to a possible chemical weapons attack by Russia on Ukraine.

Biden said Russia’s use of such weapons would trigger a “significant response.”

Doocy replied: “What does that mean?”

“I’m not going to tell you,” Biden answered. “Why would I tell you? You got to be silly.”

“The world wants to know?” Doocy offered.

“The world wants to know a lot of things,” Biden retorted. “I’m not telling what the response would be, then Russia knows the response.”

Doocy: When you said that chemical weapon use by Russia would trigger a response in kind

Biden: It will trigger a significant response

Doocy: What does that mean?

Biden: I’m not going to tell you. Why would I tell you? pic.twitter.com/jf6Mr1bLmT — Acyn (@Acyn) March 28, 2022

NATO’s deputy secretary-general, Mircea Geoană, said last week that if If Russia employs chemical or nuclear weapons in its military assault on Ukraine, the defense alliance would be “forced to take appropriate measures.”

Like Biden, he refused to provide specifics.

Doocy has clashed frequently with White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Biden referred to the journalist as a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic at the White House earlier this year. But the president later called Doocy to apologize. “It’s nothing personal, pal,” Biden told him, according to the reporter.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...