Joe Biden 'sold out' our southern border to win the progressive left: Homan

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 109-99 Saturday night to move closer to a play-in spot. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies in his first start of the season, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. “It was a great bounce-back win by our guys,” said coach Taylor Jenkins, referring to a loss at Detroit on Thursday night.