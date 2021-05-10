Joe Biden 'sold out' our southern border to win the progressive left: Homan
Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slammed Biden's DHS Secretary over migrant surge and for placing blame on Trump's border policies.
Data came to light after judge ordered its release by state health department
Lucid Motors, Ford and Volkswagen all reportedly boasting their electric models
Maryland’s Larry Hogan says threats to oust Liz Cheney over stolen election lies creating ‘circular firing squad’
Fanatical Trump supporter again accused company of conspiracy, encouraging employees to turn themselves in
Children in attendance at party were unharmed and are now with relatives
‘There’s some very obvious similarities,’ investigator says of clip
She also said she’s worried about the “big lie” that Republicans are using to justify voting rights restrictions
House Republican leader tells Fox News that he supports rising GOP figure
Voter fraud, like facts on Fox News, is so rare as to be basically nonexistent.
GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs
‘I’m glad our colleagues have caught up’ says Gaetz, later mocking CNN’s coverage of him
European officials argue waiving IP protections presents ‘more risks than opportunities’
Former president has continually lashed out Republican members who voted to impeach
Supporters note context and nature of event in defence of New York mayoral candidate
Social justice posts by coffee company are reportedly ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘hate speech-related comments’
Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 21 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors 109-99 Saturday night to move closer to a play-in spot. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points for the Grizzlies in his first start of the season, and Ja Morant added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. “It was a great bounce-back win by our guys,” said coach Taylor Jenkins, referring to a loss at Detroit on Thursday night.
Former governor transformed state over three terms before White House run
Threats against members of Congress doubled this year as lawmakers grapple with how to improve security after the Jan. 6 riot.
Event is ‘calling on leaders to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere’
Gov. Larry Hogan on Saturday issued full posthumous pardons for 34 victims of racial lynching in Maryland between 1854 and 1933. The pardons come on the basis that the extrajudicial killings violated fundamental rights to due process and equal protection of law. The governor spoke Saturday at an event in Towson to honor the life of a boy killed because of the color of his skin.