Joe Biden To Speak With Vladimir Putin On Saturday About Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia’s aggressive military posturing toward Ukraine.

Biden plans to talk to Putin on Saturday morning, according to CNN.

The call between the two world leaders will take place as Russian forces have increased at the Ukrainian border. And on Friday, the White House said that a possible invasion of Ukraine could take place in a matter of days.

The Biden administration also issued a stark warning to Americans in Ukraine to leave the country within 48 hours.

Biden also held a phone conference with NATO and European Union leaders on Friday to express his concern that a Russian invasion could be imminent, The New York Times reported.

