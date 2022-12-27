Joe Biden to spend New Year's holiday with family in U.S. Virgin Islands

EN ROUTE TO ST. CROIX – President Joe Biden will be ringing in the new year in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart Tuesday for St. Croix, where they will spend several days with family. The Bidens have vacationed in the Caribbean territory several times – they welcomed the new year there in 2015 and 2016 – but this is Biden’s first visit as president.

Biden becomes the first sitting president to visit the Virgin Islands since Harry Truman delivered a speech in Christiansted on St. Croix in 1948.

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Dec. 8, 2022. Biden is set to sign legislation into law Tuesday protecting same-sex and interracial marriages.

Barack Obama and Bill Clinton also visited the Virgin Islands, but not while they were president.

The White House has said Biden and his family plan to use the holiday break to discuss whether he should run for a second term in 2024. Biden has said he intends to run, but no formal decision has been made.

The Bidens are scheduled to return to Washington on Jan. 2.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden and family vacation in Virgin Islands for New Year's holiday