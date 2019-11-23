Joe Biden: Stacey Abrams, Sally Yates could be potential vice president picks

WINTERSET, Iowa — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday night identified several prominent Democratic women who he said could serve as his vice president if he is elected president.

At a town hall, Biden was asked who his vice presidential pick would be if he wins the Democratic nomination.

"You. Are you available?" Biden joked to the questioner, before giving a serious answer.

Biden didn't name anyone specifically but said there are a number of people who are qualified.

"I could start naming people but the press will think that’s who I picked," he said, before obliquely referring to several potential candidates.

His list included "the former assistant attorney general who got fired," referring to Sally Yates; "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia," referring to Stacey Abrams; and "the two senators from the state of New Hampshire," referring to U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Yates garnered national attention in 2017 when President Donald Trump fired her from the U.S. Justice Department for refusing to defend his administration's travel ban. She was acting U.S. attorney general at the time.

Abrams, a former state lawmaker in Georgia, came close to winning that state's gubernatorial election last year and said in Iowa this month that she would be "happy" to run as a vice presidential nominee.

Biden also expounded on his own relationship with President Barack Obama, for whom he served as vice president. He said the most important thing is to pick a running mate who aligns with you philosophically and who you can trust with big assignments.

He said he would express his agreements with Obama privately, but then was dedicated to carrying out the president's agenda.

"We were philosophically in agreement and we strategically agreed on everything. We disagreed on tactics sometimes. And a vice president cannot be in a position even in a cabinet meeting where he or she is taking on the president," Biden said.

"We’ve had arguments, we’ve shouted at each other in private, but we always completely trusted each other," he said.

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

