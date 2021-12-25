Joe Biden Supporters Turn 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Into Christmas Cheer

President Joe Biden’s supporters rallied on Twitter after he was pranked Friday by a caller who told him, “Let’s go, Brandon.” (Watch the video below.)

The phrase has been used by detractors as code for an anti-Biden slur since a TV reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” for the winner Brandon Brown. Spectators actually were yelling “fuck Joe Biden.”

The president and first lady Jill Biden were fielding calls for the annual NORAD Santa Claus tracking service when they spoke with a parent, who ended the polite conversation with “Merry Christmas and let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.

Joe and Jill Biden took calls from the NORAD Tracks Santa program and a dad ended the call by saying, "Merry Christmas, and let's go Brandon."



"Let's go Brandon, I agree," Biden replied. pic.twitter.com/K4q0jIB6ww — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) December 24, 2021

The president proceeded to ask whether the caller was from Oregon, but the call had already ended.

The MAGA crowd reveled in the trolling on social media. But Biden supporters provided some sharp clapback:

There is a lot less of the F Joe Biden crowd than there is F Donald Trump crowd. pic.twitter.com/gQU8cP0pD0 — Rick (@PalmBchCitizen) December 25, 2021

Not to worry @JoeBiden has a "Let's Go Brandon" plan to help all American's. #BuildBackBetter#Brandonpic.twitter.com/vLZLVAcnmR — Vera - Build Back Better - Together (@prayerfeathers) December 25, 2021

Doubt our president @JoeBiden hasn’t been informed or cares about such frivolities as “F Joe Biden”. He’s shown us there’s no red or blue states, but America. In Kentucky, after tornadoes, on the field helping out a.s.a.p. Where is @LeaderMcConnell? Exactly. — Chevy Nova (@chevy_nova10) December 25, 2021

Trump supporters think Joe Biden didn’t get the “Let’s go Brandon / F Joe Biden” reference. Of course he did. He just didn’t care. The current President of the United States is not so insecure as to have his feelings hurt by a cheap insult. They’re thinking of the former guy. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 25, 2021

BREAKING: During a White House NORAD Santa-tracking call, a MAGA father says “Let’s go Brandon” to the president, code for “F*ck Joe Biden.” Without missing a beat, Biden jokes “Let’s go Brandon, I agree.” RT IF YOU LOVE HAVING A PRESIDENT WHO ISN’T THIN-SKINNED! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) December 24, 2021

Well, I think "F Joe Biden" means:

Fantastic Joe Biden . . . 😊



Christmas Greetings !



🎅 pic.twitter.com/iS5MuZrD1g — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) December 25, 2021

When you boil it down all the “Let’s Go Brandon” thing amounts to is that people who hated Biden anyway have found a cute way to tell him to F off in public without losing their jobs or suffering other consequences — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 24, 2021

While reaping the benefits of a functional president. — Pussy Footing Around 🏳️‍🌈 (@PussyFootinBlog) December 25, 2021

"Let’s go Brandon"



Hey MAGA morons, you can simply say "F Joe Biden"...It is not illegal.



We don't care because we don't worship a politician pic.twitter.com/UZ1nXeVYWX — Alicia Smith 💙🌊🌊 #FBR (@AliciaSmith987) December 25, 2021

Even the “Never Trumpers” took the holiday off! All you “F Joe Biden” people need to check your souls! pic.twitter.com/C9YaPevYvz — MetalassicalGal (@cw_janene) December 25, 2021

Someone please count the number of people tweeting "F Joe Biden" and “Let’s Go Brandon” on Christmas Eve who have some iteration of “good Christian” or “follower of Christ” in their profile.



You’re not Christian; you’re f-cking deplorable. — libbynyc (@libbynyc) December 24, 2021

Disgusting for someone calling into NORAD intended for kids tracking Santa to tell Pres Biden & the First Lady let’s go Brandon



Seconds after Biden wished his family a merry Christmas & kindly asked what gifts his kids wanted



The only ideology of MAGA is being a terrible person — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 24, 2021

