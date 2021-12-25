Joe Biden Supporters Turn 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Into Christmas Cheer

Joe Biden Supporters Turn 'Let's Go Brandon' Prank Into Christmas Cheer
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ron Dicker
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden’s supporters rallied on Twitter after he was pranked Friday by a caller who told him, “Let’s go, Brandon.” (Watch the video below.)

The phrase has been used by detractors as code for an anti-Biden slur since a TV reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was chanting “Let’s go Brandon” for the winner Brandon Brown. Spectators actually were yelling “fuck Joe Biden.”

The president and first lady Jill Biden were fielding calls for the annual NORAD Santa Claus tracking service when they spoke with a parent, who ended the polite conversation with “Merry Christmas and let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree,” Biden replied.

The president proceeded to ask whether the caller was from Oregon, but the call had already ended.

The MAGA crowd reveled in the trolling on social media. But Biden supporters provided some sharp clapback:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Holiday caller to Biden: 'Merry Christmas and let's go Brandon'

    A man who called in to the North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) annual holiday Santa tracking program wished President Biden and first lady Jill Biden a Merry Christmas on Friday before saying "let's go Brandon," a slogan that has become popular among supporters of former President Trump as a veiled insult toward Biden.A father, identified as Jared, called into the NORAD line and had a brief conversation with Biden. He was calling...

  • Joe Biden Agrees With “Let’s Go, Brandon” Shout-Out During NORAD Call

    The traditional White House telephone tracking on Santa’s Christmas Eve travels via NORAD resulted today in a bit of trolling by an unknown participant. A father, identified only as Jared from Oregon, wished a Merry Christmas to Biden and wife Jill on the call, then added a cheerful, “Let’s go, Brandon.” The phrase has gained […]

  • NY restaurateur: Boosters 'the only way to go' as Omicron surges, reservations tumble

    Restauranteur and tech innovator, Bo Peabody weighs in on how the latest COVID-19 variant is impacting restaurant owners.

  • Say What? Trump Says, “People Aren’t Dying When They Take the Vaccine!”

    It’s a Christmas miracle! Fresh off of getting booed in Dallas for saying he received the COVID-19 booster, former President Trump’s “the vaccine works” tour continues in a new interview with Candice Owens. Now, it could just be because recently, President Biden publically gave the Trump administration credit for developing the vaccine, and the former president is never the one to turn down good publicity.

  • 10 Democrats who could run in 2024 if Biden doesn't

    The 2022 midterm elections are less than a year away, but questions are already being raised about what the Democratic ticket will look like in 2024.The White House has repeatedly said that President Biden intends to run again in 2024, but political watchers point to the fact that Biden would be 82 years old at the start of a second term. He was already the oldest individual to be inaugurated when he was sworn in in January.On top of that, Biden...

  • 'We still feel the guilt:' Tyler Summitt, son of legendary coach, tries to move on from scandal

    Five years after then-coach Tyler Summitt was caught having an affair with his point guard at Louisiana Tech, the couple are married and have a son.

  • Thousands of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine border: report

    Thousands of Russian troops are reportedly withdrawing from the Ukrainian border after conducting drills for roughly a month.Reuters reported on Saturday that more than 10,000 Russian troops were leaving a number of regions near Ukraine - including Crimea, Rostov and Kuban - and returning to permanent bases.The news service pointed to reporting from the Interfax news agency, which cited the Russian military."A stage of combat coordination of...

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas for sitting lawmakers could enter 'dangerous Constitutional territory'

    The past doesn't tell us much about how the House committee investigating the January riot at the Capitol can get the information it wants from Reps. Scott Perry, R-Penn., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

  • ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Karolyn Grimes reveals why she left Hollywood: ‘It became my past life’

    To mark the 75th anniversary of the film’s release, Karolyn Grimes has written a book titled “Zuzu Bailey’s ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Cookbook,” where she shares her favorite recipes and heartfelt stories.

  • Trump spokesman turned over 1,700 pages of documents and testified for 4 hours for Jan. 6 committee, per new court docs

    Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said that he testified for four hours and shared extensive documents about the financing of rallies on January 6.

  • Prosecutor discloses Oxford school shooting suspect's graphic drawing

    Prosecutors say the Oxford school shooting suspect's parents ignored a major red flag that could have prevented the massacre: their son's gun drawing.

  • Judge upholds ruling against NYT over Project Veritas memos

    A New York judge has upheld an order preventing The New York Times from publishing documents between conservative group Project Veritas and its lawyer and ruled that the newspaper must immediately relinquish confidential legal memos it obtained. The decision Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood in Westchester County, released Friday, comes in a defamation lawsuit Project Veritas filed against the Times in 2020. Months after the lawsuit was filed, the newspaper reported that the U.S. Justice Department was investigating Project Veritas in connection with the theft of a diary belonging to Ashley Biden, the president's daughter.

  • Coroner IDs girl killed by police in Los Angeles shooting

    The coroner's office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police Thursday when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. Police also fatally shot the suspect Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl as Valentina Orellana-Peralta and the suspect as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24.

  • A masterpiece of a deal: This Samsung Frame TV is $300 off at Amazon this holiday season

    Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save a fortune on this genius TV right now.

  • How to get a refund if your Christmas flight is canceled

    The emotional roller coaster that accompanies life in a pandemic took another plunge Thursday night when airlines began announcing thousands of cancellations for Christmas Eve flights. After U.S. airlines navigated the Thanksgiving bump relatively unscathed, this is the "messy" holiday travel season some experts envisioned. Companies such as United and Delta in the U.S.; German-based Lufthansa; and Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin in Australia are blaming the surge in omicron variant for sending their

  • 3rd Florida-based ship has outbreak, state cases hit record

    A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught the virus so the ship was denied entry to Bonaire and Aruba, Carnival said in a statement. Passengers were required to be vaccinated and they were tested before leaving last Saturday, according to Carnival.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Christmas Message After Queen Cancels Royal Family's Plans

    The Cambridges are celebrating Christmas at their country home, Anmer Hall

  • Joe Manchin's 'Scaled-Back' Framework May Be Better Than It Sounds

    Prioritizing certain initiatives over others is hard, but that could be what it takes to save Build Back Better.

  • TrumpWorld Becomes Unglued Over Trump’s Praise of Vaccine and Booster Shots

    Scott Olson/Getty ImagesSome of Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters and right-wing allies have turned on the twice-impeached ex-president following his glowing public endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, and subsequent positive messaging around receiving a booster shot.The fringe characters have come out of the woodwork to try and throw down with the political leader they once praised.While on stage with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly this past weekend, Trump praised his own adm

  • Shawn Johnson East's Family Christmas Photo Reveals the Cutest Details About Her Two Kids

    New parents know that having two kids within two years means every day is an adventure, but it seems Shawn Johnson East and her husband Andrew East are taking it all in stride. The couple are celebrating baby Jett‘s first Christmas, sharing the sweetest holiday photo of the entire family in matching festive pajamas ahead […]