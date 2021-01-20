Joe Biden sworn in as president
Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday, making him the 46th president of the United States.
Video Transcript
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: Please raise your right hand and repeat after me. I, Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., do solemnly swear,
JOE BIDEN: I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear,
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: That I will faithfully execute,
JOE BIDEN: That I will faithfully execute,
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: The Office of President of the United States,
JOE BIDEN: Office of President of the United States,
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: And will, to the best of my ability,
JOE BIDEN: And will, to the best of my ability,
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: Preserve, protect, and defend,
JOE BIDEN: Preserve, protect, and defend,
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: The Constitution of the United States.
JOE BIDEN: The Constitution of the United States.
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: So help you, God.
JOE BIDEN: So help me, God.
CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: Congratulations, Mr. President.
[APPLAUSE]