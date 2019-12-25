Biden tries to win over Iowa seniors enamored with Buttigieg

Perry, Iowa — At 77, Joe Biden would be the oldest person elected president, and Pete Buttigieg, who turns 38 next month, would be the youngest. Yet in Iowa, where the first contest of the Democratic primary will be held in February, the two Democratic hopefuls are locked in a dogfight for senior citizens, a pivotal demographic given their high turnout rate.

Older voters head to the polls with much greater regularity than other Americans. And nationwide, CBS News polling shows Biden's consistent lead is boosted by elderly voters, with 39% of voters 65 or older picking Biden, his largest coalition of support.

But in Iowa, statewide polls indicate Buttigieg has also captured the imagination of older voters. The fresh-faced millennial mayor of South Bend has made wooing older voters a priority, vowing to protect Social Security and promising a "Gray New Deal" for seniors.

Last month, a Des Moines Register poll found Buttigieg leading in the state among likely caucus goers. It also found that he was the top pick of the 65-and-over crowd, outpacing Biden among a constituency he had dominated earlier in the race.

Buttigieg's strategy makes sense. Almost 80 percent of Iowans age 65 and older who were registered to vote in the 2018 midterm election did so, making up almost a whopping third of all votes cast, according to the Iowa Secretary of State's office. And while much of the focus in the 2018 midterm elections was on the higher-than-average turnout of young voters, older voters increased at similar levels.

While Buttigieg courts these older voters, the Biden campaign says it's not concentrating on any one voting bloc, although it plans to "more aggressively" engage with Iowa seniors.

Asked if Buttigieg's support among older voters might chip away at his own standing with seniors, Biden replied, "I haven't seen it so far, but maybe." He added that he thought Buttigieg was an "attractive" candidate but one who "hasn't cut it—anything—nationally."

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Campaigns To Iowa More

OTTUMWA, IOWA - DECEMBER 21: Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Hotel Ottumwa on December 21, 2019 in Ottumwa, Iowa. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Some observers say Biden's recent heavy campaigning in Iowa, including a recent eight-day swing, indicates his campaign may feel more threatened by Buttigieg's appeal to seniors than Biden is willing to admit. "I think he does have some more elderly support" compared to rivals, Clay County Democratic Chair Ryan Odor told CBS News after attending a recent Biden event in the county.

At the same time, Odor warned that Biden is playing catch up with older voters he assumed would win. "I think he rested on that for awhile and is recognizing that some of this support is starting to go elsewhere."

"I was scoping the crowd out and I noticed a few students, but a majority seem a little older," educator Heidi Larsen, 58, said in Storm Lake. "Well, I tell ya, a little bit older crowd but very enthusiastic," former coach Ted Bieth, 67, said in Mason City.

Even at events geared toward younger voters, like a late morning town hall at Iowa State University, only about 20 hands went up when Biden asked students in the crowd of more than 325 to identify themselves.

Then again, retirees are often overrepresented at nearly every candidate's events for a simple reason: They tend to have more time on their hands, especially on weekdays.

"[The students] I suspect are busy with classes, and so, its retired folks like myself who are in the best position to be able to attend," former state government lawyer Richard Mull, 67, said, taking advantage of the luxury of time older voters have to devote to political events.

This luxury of time also plays well on caucus night when older voters, who have off have fewer constraints than full-time workers or the parents of young children, can spend hours in the rec halls and high school gymnasiums where the caucuses occur.