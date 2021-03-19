Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josie Ensor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
US President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - AFP
US President Joe Biden trips as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland - AFP

President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health.

The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane.

It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground.

The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia.

In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks.

Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

However, questions have been raised about Mr Biden’s mental, and physical, acumen. The president on Thursday accidentally called Kamala Harris, Vice President, “President Harris”.

Throughout the election campaign he has engaged in numerous malapropisms, slurred words, mispronouncing words and misidentifying people, such as calling his wife Jill his sister.

A senior pro-Kremlin politician in Russia accused Mr Biden of having dementia on Thursday, striking back after the the US president called his counterpart Vladimir Putin a "killer".

Republican detractors have long claimed the president is suffering from senility.

"I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once," tweeted a gleeful Donald Trump Jnr, sharing the clip of the incident. "Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health. No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly."

The president's latest medical report showed no signs of any degenerative disease.

US President Joe Biden continuing up the steps after tripping while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday - AFP
US President Joe Biden continuing up the steps after tripping while boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Friday - AFP

Mr Biden survived two brain aneurysms in the late 1980s — one did not rupture. And while the condition was later complicated by subsequent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, his doctor at the time stated there was no serious threats to his health and medical conditions.

Despite this, a new poll shows the number of Americans who approve of Mr Biden has grown steadily since he took office, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Friday, driven by concrete steps his administration has taken to address the public health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The March 17-18 national opinion poll found that 59 per cent of adults in the US approved of Biden’s overall job performance, while 35 per cent disapproved and 6 per cent said they were not sure.

The number of adults who approve of Mr Biden is up by about 4 percentage points since a poll that ran in late January, and the increase is largely due to a rise in Mr Biden's popularity among independents.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will later meet community leaders and state lawmakers from the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta, Georgia, to hear concerns about the killings and discuss a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 60 and lost my job due to COVID-19. My husband makes $150K. We saved $1.3 million. Do I resign myself to early retirement?

    ‘We have a good relationship, but I’m afraid of being dependent on someone, even if it’s my husband.’

  • ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies On Set

    A crew member on ABC’s The Conners has died on set after a “fatal medical event.” The Conners‘ production company, Tom Werner’s Werner Entertainment, confirmed the news in a statement to Deadline. “With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a […]

  • White House says Biden doing fine after stumbling while boarding Air Force One

    U.S. President Joe Biden is doing fine after stumbling on the steps as he climbed aboard Air Force One on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. She suggested high winds at Joint Base Andrews near Washington may have been a factor. "It's very windy outside," said Jean-Pierre when asked about his stumbling.

  • Cuomo Administration Leaked Sexual Harassment Accuser’s Personnel File to Press: Report

    Aides to New York governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly leaked the personnel file of a former staffer to the press after she accused the governor of sexually harassing her in a series of tweets in December. According to The New Yorker, a group of current and former Cuomo staffers decided to release the personnel record of Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, after she said Cuomo had sexually harassed her “for years.” “Many saw it, and watched,” she wrote in a tweet. The report says senior aide Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi, and former secretary to the governor Steven Cohen, worked to squash Boylan’s accusations “in real time” and decided to expose the record, which included allegations that Boylan had bullied colleagues, some of whom were women of color. When Boylan’s allegations surfaced, the Cuomo administration was already facing a brewing scandal over its mishandling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic and the alleged coverup that followed. “The decision was made collectively,” a source reportedly told the magazine. “That these are facts, the reporters should see them.” Former Cuomo communications director Rich Bamberger, an intermediary who says he was not on the calls, reportedly called a number of reporters and encouraged them to reach out to the governor’s office. Azzopardi then reportedly sent Boylan’s personnel files to reporters. Stories about the complaints against Boylan appeared in the Associated Press, the New York Post, and the Albany Times Union. Cuomo aides then began contacting people who had worked under Boylan, according to reports, and also considered releasing a letter attacking Boylan’s credibility and reputation, though they decided against doing so. “My life was, you know, for a period, destroyed,” Boylan told The New Yorker. Cuomo’s acting counsel Beth Garvey defended the decision to leak the personnel record in a statement to the magazine, saying: “With certain limited exceptions, as a general matter, it is within a government entity’s discretion to share redacted employment records, including in instances when members of the media ask for such public information and when it is for the purpose of correcting inaccurate or misleading statements.” Two months after posting the allegations on Twitter, Boylan published an essay on Medium expounding upon the claims. She detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. The governor ultimately kissed her during one of those meetings, she says. Since Boylan published her essay in February, at least seven other women have come forward with harassment allegations against Cuomo. Earlier this month, after a sixth accusation was brought against Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats from New York, joined most of the state’s congressional delegation in urging the third-term governor to resign. The Times Union reported then that a member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, said the governor “reached under her blouse and began to fondle her” last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called in to do work, according to the report. New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, later announced that the body’s judiciary committee would open an impeachment inquiry into the governor’s conduct. Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying last week that it is “reckless and dangerous” for politicians to call for his resignation before the investigations have concluded. “Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said on a call with reporters.

  • White House press secretary slips up, calls border migrant surge a 'crisis'

    For weeks, Biden administration officials have scrupulously avoided using the word "crisis" to describe the migrant surge on the southern border. Psaki was responding to a question about U.S. plans to lend doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico, and whether the U.S. made any demands in return for those doses, including increased cooperation on immigration matters. "There have been expectations set outside of, unrelated to, any vaccine doses or requests for them, that they would be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border," Psaki said.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • The ex-wife of a key Trump employee investigated by prosecutors says the company controls people by 'compensating you with homes and things'

    Prosecutors are reportedly trying to "flip" a loyal Trump Organization employee with numerous financial entanglements with the company itself.

  • Sean Hannity unaware commercial break is over, gets caught vaping

    Hannity had a good sense of humor about it as Laura Ingraham teased him for getting caught vaping on camera.

  • 'I was sick to my stomach': George W. Bush says Jan. 6 insurrection 'really disturbed me'

    The former president said he was disgusted "to see our nation's Capitol being stormed by hostile forces."

  • Melania Trump’s Naked Photos Are the Talk of Twitter Again Thanks to This Unlikely Star

    Last weekend, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their record-breaking hit “WAP” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Today, Melania Trump’s naked photos from her modeling days got more attention than they have in years. How are these two things connected? In the big picture, the Republican party and conservatives in general connect these […]

  • Vogue and Alexi McCammond part ways after uproar over racist tweets

    Alexi McCammond said Thursday that she and Condé Nast, the magazine's owner, have agreed to part ways.

  • Joe Biden falls three times stumbling up stairs of Air Force One

    The president recovered with a salute

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Longtime ‘The Conners’ Crew Member Dies on Set From ‘Fatal Medical Event’

    A longtime crew member of ABC’s “The Conners” and “Roseanne” died on set Thursday after suffering a “fatal medical event,” according to a spokesperson for Werner Entertainment, the production company behind “The Conners.” His identity was not disclosed. “With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal […]

  • Strong reaction to first COVID-19 vaccine may signal previous infection, experts say

    Initial data suggested that most reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines occurred after the second dose, but now experts say that those with a previous infection will likely react after the first one.

  • Alessandra Ambrosio’s Crop Top, Leather Paperbag Pants & Combat Boots Perfect Spring Trends

    Combat boots are still sticking around for spring.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Twitter for 12 hours as Democrats move to expel her from Congress

    "In the dark of night, Twitter chose to silence a sitting member of Congress facing an unprecedented political attack," Greene's office said.

  • Generous 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant donates entire $145,000 in winnings to charity

    Thursday's "Wheel of Fortune" champion Scott Kolbrenner may just be the most generous contestant in the show's history.

  • Matt James' Brother Updates Fans on the Bachelor Star After Rachael Kirkconnell Breakup

    After Matt James tweeted about finding a therapist, his brother John the Scorpio has offered fans a comforting update on his brother after the finale of The Bachelor.

  • He was getting a massage for his back pain. Then the shooter walked in and started killing people.

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, attacked several spas Tuesday in the Atlanta area. One customer described hearing the shots as he received a massage.