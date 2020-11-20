Joe Biden turns 78. Here's how old other presidents were on Inauguration Day

Jim Sergent and Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·1 min read

President-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on Friday, exactly two months before he will take the oath of office as the United States' 46th president.

On Jan. 20, Biden will be older than any other president on their Inauguration Day. He'll break the record set by his predecessor, President Donald Trump, who was 70 when he took office in January 2017.

The median age of presidents who have taken office since 1960 is about 56 years old.

Biden has spun his age as an advantage, saying he serves as a "bridge" to the next “generation of leaders.”

Biden is, however, an anomaly for his party. Democratic presidents have tended to skew younger than their Republican counterparts. Indeed, of the five youngest presidents ever elected, three have been Democrats from the modern era: John F. Kennedy at 43, Bill Clinton at 46, and Barack Obama at 47.

Biden is older than all but one of the five living presidents: Jimmy Carter, who at 96 has lived longer than any other U.S. president.

Here's a closer look at what age each president was when they took office since 1960 and how long they served as president:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's birthday: The ages of other presidents on Inauguration Day

