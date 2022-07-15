Joe Biden turns attention to Palestinians on final day of trip to Israel

JERUSALEM – After two days of reaffirming America’s steadfast alliance with Israel, President Joe Biden on Friday will turn his attention to the plight of the Palestinians, though he has already acknowledged he can’t give them what they want.

Shortly after arriving in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Biden said he still supports the creation of an independent Palestinian nation alongside Israel but knows that won’t happen any time soon.

Instead, Biden will visit a Palestinian hospital in East Jerusalem where he will announce humanitarian assistance and will meet in Bethlehem with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

President Joe Biden and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a security pledge in Jerusalem on Thursday.

The latest

Restoring ties: Biden has focused during his presidency on restoring ties with the Palestinians that had been ruptured during the Trump administration. Creation of an independent Palestinian nation alongside Israel has been the North Star of a negotiated settlement to the decades-old conflict. In recent years, various developments have diminished that prospect, including the internal political divisions in both camps.

Another setback: Some of the leverage Palestinians had was lost when Israel normalized relations with several Arab nations, a process started during the Trump administration and that the Biden administration hopes to expand.

Biden’s approach: While the Trump administration considered the so-called Abraham Accords a substitute for progress on an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, the Biden administration hopes to leverage normalization as a bridge toward progress on the issue.

Small steps: As a sign of progress, the Biden administration pointed to the recent phone call between Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, the first contact at that level in several years.

Saudi overtures: Biden heads to Saudi Arabia after his meetings in Israel on Friday. Ahead of his arrival, the Saudis opened their airspace to “all air carriers,” signaling the end of their longstanding ban on Israeli flights overflying their territory – a key step toward normalization between the two nations. The White House said the decision paves the way for "a more integrated, stable and secure Middle East region."

Story continues

What's about to happen

Biden is expected to announce several initiatives to benefit the Palestinian people, including more than $316 million in aid for various programs.

About $100 million will go to the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network to improve Palestinians' access to health care services, such as oncology, dialysis, neo-natal intensive care and specialized maternity care.

Another $201 million will go to a United Nations relief program to deliver critical services to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Additional initiatives include food security assistance, extending 4G digital access into the West Bank and Gaza, and restarting economic discussions between the Palestinians and Israelis.



President Joe Biden, Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend the opening ceremony of the Maccabiah Games at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Why it matters

East Jerusalem is predominantly Arab and claimed by Palestinian leaders as the future capital of their independent state.

Since then-President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017, Israeli government officials have participated in visits to East Jerusalem by U.S. officials. But they won’t accompany Biden Friday.

Biden isn't expected to announce any progress toward his commitment of reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, which had served as a de facto embassy.

What they are saying



"Israel must remain an independent, democratic, Jewish state," Biden said during a news conference on Thursday. "The best way to achieve that remains a two-state solution for two people, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side-by-side in peace and security."

At that same news conference, Lapid also said the two-state solution is "a guarantee for a strong democratic state of Israel with a Jewish majority." But he is serving as an interim prime minister amid looming elections.

"Biden is not in a position to talk about borders, security arrangements, or the administration of Jerusalem, but he can do what is needed for this moment, which is to remind everyone what the conflict is truly about and what any solution must take into account," Michael Koplow of the Israel Policy Forum wrote Wednesday in a blog for the Times of Israel.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

Emphasis on security: Biden's visit to Israel starts with security issues as US officials fret about Iran's threat

'A good beginning'?Tensions over Iran nuclear deal disrupt Biden's kumbaya moment in Israel

Saudi 'culpability': Biden defends Saudi Arabia visit after Khashoggi murder, says he's 'never been quiet' on human rights

A signal of 'impunity'? Biden's trip to Middle East pits human rights against geopolitical reality

Political upheaval: Israel heads for unprecedented fifth election in three years after government collapses

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to turn attention to Palestinians on final day of Israel trip