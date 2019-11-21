Joe Biden turns impeachment to his advantage in fifth Democrat debate

Joe Biden sought to turn Donald Trump's impeachment to his own advantage at the fifth Democrat presidential debate, declaring it showed he was the candidate the president feared most.

Mr Biden told the audience in Atlanta: "I've learned something from these impeachment trials - I've learned, number one, that Donald Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee. Secondly, I found out Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president."

The former vice president, who is no longer the clear frontrunner in polls, spoke on a day when a key witness told the impeachment inquiry Mr Trump had authorised a "quid pro quo" in an attempt to get the government of Ukraine to investigate Mr Biden.

Asked if, as president, he would pursue a prosecution against an ex-president Trump, Mr Biden said: "I would not direct it, and I don’t think it’s a good idea that we mock, that we model ourselves after Trump and say ‘Lock him up,'" he said.

Mr Biden's performance was regarded as his strongest so far but was undermined by a late gaffe.

He touted how he had been supported by the "only" black female US senator. Mr Biden appeared to momentarily forget that the second black woman elected to the Senate, Kamala Harris, was standing with him on the debate stage.

Other candidates united with Mr Biden in backing the impeachment inquiry.

Elizabeth Warren said she had already decided to convict Mr Trump in a Senate trial. She added: "We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law."

Ms Harris said there was a "criminal in the White House" and Bernie Sanders called the president a "pathological liar."

However, they once again argued over how to expand healthcare coverage for Americans, and Mrs Warren's proposed "wealth tax" on billionaires.

Pete Buttigieg, the young small town mayor, who recently shot into the lead in a poll in the early voting state of Iowa, was attacked by several other candidates for a lack of experience.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the author of a vast number of bills in Congress, referred to him as a "local official".

Mr Buttigieg responded that "Washington experience isn't the only experience."

He added: "I know that from the perspective of Washington what goes on in my city might look small. But frankly, where we live, the infighting on Capitol Hill is what looks small."

