Joe Biden unharmed as vehicle collides with presidential motorcade

A sedan hit a sport-utility vehicle in Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday night in Delaware, causing no injuries in what officials said appeared to be a car accident rather than an intentional act.

The president’s motorcade was preparing to take Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, to their residence in Wilmington after a campaign dinner with staffers and volunteers. Biden had stepped out on to the street when a crash could be heard down the street from Biden and his protective Secret Service detail.

“Whoa,” a crowd of journalists that were on the scene said after a loud boom and a rev of an engine could be heard at an intersection near the building, according to a video that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another video showed Biden walking toward a vehicle, waving to reporters before the collision. After a bang, Biden and his Secret Service agents turned toward the sound before they quickly led him into the vehicle. Biden was whisked away from the scene unharmed.

Secret Service agents surrounded the sedan with guns drawn as the car’s driver held up his hands. Footage taken at the scene showed the sedan with damage to its front bumper and a roadway that appeared to be slick with fallen rain. The driver can be seen holding up his hands while talking to secret service agents.

In a statement, the Secret Service suggested the collision was an accident.

“There was no protective interest associated with this event, and the president’s motorcade departed without incident,” said special agent Steve Kopak, a spokesperson for the Secret Service.

Conditions in downtown Delaware were rainy on Sunday night as a heavy rainstorm began to hit the region. Power outages were being reported in the state, and a flood warning was in place until Monday morning.

The Wilmington police department said in a statement that their officers are investigating the collision and confirmed there were no injuries.

“Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor,” the department said.

The collision took place outside Biden’s campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington. Joe and Jill Biden were holding a holiday dinner for staffers and volunteers working for the president’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Jill Biden had stepped out shortly before the crash, wishing the crowd gathered outside “happy holidays” before stepping into a vehicle.

Moments before the collision, a reporter had asked Biden as he was walking toward his vehicle his thoughts on why he wasn’t doing well in the polls. “They’re the wrong polls,” he said, according to NBC News.