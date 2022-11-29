Joe Biden urges Congress to intervene in labor dispute to avoid a rail strike
President Biden met with leaders of the House and Senate to urge them to intervene, saying he is "confident" a rail strike could be avoided.
An emotional Will Smith revisited Oscar night with Trevor Noah on Monday by explaining what drove him to slap Chris Rock in front of millions of viewers. “I was gone, dude,” Smith told Noah on The Daily Show. “That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time.” Smith, who was on […]
President Biden held a meeting with congressional leaders from both parties to discuss legislative efforts including possible action to avoid a rail strike.
Since 2010, extremists "driven by a belief in the superiority of the white race" have killed at least 77 people, the FBI said in a new report.
The number of babies born in Japan this year is below last year’s record low in what the the top government spokesman described as a “critical situation.” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno promised comprehensive measures to encourage more marriages and births. The total of 599,636 Japanese born in January-September was 4.9% below last year’s figure, suggesting the number of births in all of 2022 might fall below last year's record low of 811,000 babies, he said.
The Federal Reserve will likely need to keep its benchmark policy rate north of 5% for most of 2023 and into 2024 to succeed in taming inflation, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.
A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to retire Jan. 2, saying in an email that his 13 years as a lawmaker "is long enough.” Republican senators who picked Suellentrop in December 2020 to set the chamber's daily debate calendar and run their caucus meetings stripped him of the majority leader's title four months later, though he kept his Senate seat.
Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, it’s officially Mariah Carey’s time to shine!
A deadline passed last week for the Biden administration to appeal a federal court's ruling blocking a mandate requiring doctors to perform gender reassignment surgery.
Russia is losing about $4 billion a month as Urals crude oil trades at about 40% discount to international Brent crude oil prices, per Bloomberg.
In addition to their run defense regressing back into the stone age, Seattle got the short end of a couple of bad calls in crunch time.
After the Celtics' latest blowout win, Malcolm Brogdon revealed the wise words he shared to his young teammates about appreciating what they have with this current group.
The Bahamas attorney general accused FTX CEO, John J. Ray III, of "inaccurate allegations" against the nation in its bankruptcy filings.
The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal same-sex and interracial marriages but would…
The incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday was noncommittal about the possibility of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the much-hyped “laptop from hell.”With Republicans narrowly gaining a majority in the House of Representatives, the top Republicans on both the Oversight and Judicial House committees have vowed to make investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings a top priority of theirs in the new term.“In the 118th Congress, this commi
House Republicans are projected to have only a narrow majority. That makes things tougher for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win election as House speaker.
Austin Lee Edwards of Virginia was killed in a shootout with police in Riverside, California, after committing the triple homicide, officials said.
In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...
As the Supreme Court faces a crisis of credibility, another blow has landed in the form of former anti-abortion evangelical leader the Rev. Rob Schenck’s allegations about the leak of a pivotal decision eight years ago. The detail that’s most captured the attention of lawmakers and the public is the allegation that, over dinner in 2014, Justice Samuel Alito told activists Gayle and Donald ...
Rep. Adam Schiff has criticized the House Minority Leader before for pledging to remove multiple Democratic members of the House from their committee positions.
The federal student loan payment moratorium has been extended from Dec. 31 to June 30, 2023. The Biden administration made the move Nov. 22 as it awaits a Supreme Court ruling on the debt...