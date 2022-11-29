Joe Biden urges Congress to intervene in labor dispute to avoid a rail strike

Associated Press

A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, confirmed Tuesday that he plans to retire Jan. 2, saying in an email that his 13 years as a lawmaker "is long enough.” Republican senators who picked Suellentrop in December 2020 to set the chamber's daily debate calendar and run their caucus meetings stripped him of the majority leader's title four months later, though he kept his Senate seat.