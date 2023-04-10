Joe Biden: US president 'very excited' by today's visit to NI

US President Joe Biden has been "very excited" about visiting the island of Ireland for "quite some time", a White House spokesman has said.

Mr Biden begins a visit to Northern Ireland today.

He will arrive later and spend tomorrow in Belfast before travelling to the Republic. It is his first visit here as president.

This trip was originally timed to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

And while Mr Biden will praise what politicians did in 1998, his visit is overshadowed by the fact that there is not a sitting executive at Stormont.

What will Joe Biden do in Belfast?

When he arrives in Northern Ireland the president will be greeted by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a brief opportunity to meet local politicians.

The main event will be tomorrow when Mr Biden officially gives a key address at the new Ulster University campus in Belfast.

A White House spokesperson has said that the president is "very much looking forward to going to Belfast" and, despite recent security concerns, "is more than comfortable making this trip".

"President Biden cares deeply about Northern Ireland and has a long history of supporting peace and prosperity there," John Kirby said.

25 years ago, Northern Ireland’s leaders chose peace.



The Belfast/Good Friday Agreement ended decades of violence and brought stability.



I look forward to marking the anniversary in Belfast, underscoring the U.S. commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2023

His visit to Northern Ireland is much shorter than was originally expected. He will leave Belfast late tomorrow to attend events in counties Louth and Mayo and in Dublin.

He will end his visit to the Republic on Friday.

It is understood that when Mr Biden speaks at Ulster University he will underscore the readiness of the United States to preserve what he sees as the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president is also expected to talk about how the US administration can support Northern Ireland's economy.

Traffic and travel

On Monday a major security operation was put in place in Belfast city centre ahead of Mr Biden's visit.

Translink say passengers are advised to expect some service disruption, diversions and delays in and around Belfast city centre today and tomorrow and they advise customers leave extra time for their journeys.

Police say there is no vehicular access to James Street, Franklin Street, Bedford Street and Clarence Street West until Wednesday afternoon.

They have also warned travellers to allow extra time when travelling to or from Belfast International Airport ahead of today's visit.

In the Republic, gardaí (Irish police) have said Mr Biden will arrive at and depart Dublin Airport at various times over the course of his visit.

They advised travellers to allow additional time for arrival at the airport "due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday".