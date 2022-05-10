Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin May Have No Way Out Of Ukraine War

POTOMAC, Md. ― President Joe Biden believes Russian President Vladimir Putin may not know how to end his brutal ongoing invasion of Ukraine after failing to achieve his objectives in the first two months.

“We’ve rallied the world to keep Putin in place... I’m confident that Putin believed he could break up NATO, that he believed he could break the European Union,” Biden said at a Monday night fundraiser for the Democratic Party. But now that those goals seem elusive, Biden said, he worries that the “very calculating” Putin is unsure of what to do.

Despite expectations that Putin might declare victory in Ukraine or expand the war on May 9, a national holiday in Russia, the Russian leader has offered few details about his plans for the ongoing offensive.

Meanwhile, Biden is ramping up U.S. support for the Ukrainian resistance, including by expediting shipments of military aid through legislation he signed on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

