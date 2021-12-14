Joe Biden vows to ‘keep up the pressure’ on tackling gun violence on Sandy Hook shooting anniversary

(Joe Biden is seen in a pre-recorded statement on the nine-year anniversary of the school shooting)

Joe Biden has vowed to “keep up the pressure” on tackling gun violence as he spoke out on the nine-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The president released a pre-recorded statement on Tuesday calling on the Senate to pass three sweeping gun control laws in the wake of a string of mass shootings across America.

“There are three common sense bills to reduce gun violence that the Senate should pass now right away, long overdue,” he said.

“One requires more extensive background checks for gun sales, one is to keep guns out of the hands of more abusers.

“My Build Back Better legislation which would make a landmark $5billion investment in community violence prevention and intervention programmes to support trusted leaders who work directly with people who are most likely to commit gun crime or become gun victims before it’s too late.”

Mr Biden said that “these programs work” and acknowledged the “frustration” around tackling gun violence but said it wasn’t time to lose hope.

“Again I know our politicians are frustrated and can be frustrating and particularly are now but we can’t give up hope, we can’t stop,” he said.

On 14 December 2012, 20 students aged six and seven years old and six staff members were shot and killed by 20-year-old Adam Lanza at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Mr Biden’s comments come as he has come under increasing pressure to follow through on his campaign promises to tackle what he describes as the “gun violence epidemic” ravaging America.

Since he has taken office, mass shootings have soared.

Just two weeks ago, four students were shot dead at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, when a fellow student allegedly opened fire in the hallways.

This marked the worst school shooting since 2018 when a teenage gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Following the 30 November shooting in Michigan, the father of one of the Parkland victims has camped out outside the White House demanding to speak to the president about what he is doing to tackle gun violence.

Mr Biden’s address comes as Manuel Oliver entered his 13th day outside the White House.

“Folks, nine years ago today, families in Newtown were hit especially hard,” said the president in the taped address.

“No matter how long it’s been every one of those families relives the news they got that day.

“Twenty precious first graders, six heroic educators, a lone gunman in an unconscionable act of violence.

“Everything changed that morning for you and the nation was shocked.”

Mr Biden, who has repeatedly said he has “beaten the NRA twice”, went on to tout his own record with tackling gun violence.

“I helped beat the NRA with your help twice - twice - it can be done again. We have to keep up the pressure,” he said.

