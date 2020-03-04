Joe Biden vs. Bernie Sanders: What's next for the Democratic primary?
In the weeks prior to the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign for the Democratic nomination seemed to be on life support — but a surprise string of electoral victories have turned the tables. Now, as the primary race heads toward its endgame, the stakes are even higher for Biden and rival Bernie Sanders. Yahoo News Senior Political Correspondent Jon Ward offers a preview of what to watch for in the weeks ahead.