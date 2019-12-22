How Joe Biden went from 'Stutterhead' to the presidential debate stage

The headmaster required it of every student. They were to stand in front of hundreds of their classmates and speak on a topic for several minutes — a lifetime for many.

These assemblies were held every week at Archmere Academy, a school with rigorous academics and strict priests. Decades later, some alumni say they still have nightmares about those speeches.

During the 1957-58 school year, the headmaster allowed only one boy to not make the speech.

His name was Joe Biden, and he had a terrible stutter.

On the issues: Joe Biden calls for $15 minimum wage, Medicare public option

What to watch: Biden vs. Sanders and other things to watch in the first Democratic debates

That moment made him feel like the dunce in the corner, Biden wrote years later. It made him feel ashamed.

Biden was teased throughout his childhood about his stutter, an impediment he watched cripple the ambitions of a beloved uncle.

Biden was called Joe Impedimenta, Dash and Stutterhead by classmates. A teacher once called him “Mr. Bu-bu-bu-bu-Biden” in front of other students. More than 60 years later, Biden has described these painful memories, often in vivid detail.

Biden didn't want to end up like his uncle. So he began reciting poems and essays in the mirror each night. He once tried to speak with pebbles in his mouth, desperate to be rid of the stutter.

This period would serve as a transformative time for Biden, a man who would be known for his speaking style as a 29-year-old U.S. senator and decades later as vice president. And now, as presidential candidate, he has talked about his stutter on the campaign trail, remarking how it taught him empathy – a characteristic voters have said they like about him.

This week, Biden will take the stage in Miami in the first round of Democratic primary debates. He’ll do it as the frontrunner, joined by nine other candidates on the second night, including South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders.

Former classmates say Joe Biden the presidential candidate is still the same Joe Biden who blossomed at Archmere Academy — likable, confident, ambitious.

“I mean this, my word as a Biden," the former vice president said in 2016, "the best thing that ever happened to me is that I stuttered badly. That I used to get made fun of. That I know what it feels like to be humiliated ..."

“You will find," Biden said, his eyes welling with tears, "it will not be the impediment that keeps you from realizing your dreams.”

'I never wanted to end up like him'

It was the cusp of the new decade, the late 1950s, and a young Irish-Catholic man would soon be elected president. Parts of Delaware were still legally segregated. Elvis Presley was dominating the music charts.

The Biden family lived in Mayfield, a new development where many fathers were accountants, lawyers and chemists. Biden's father was a car salesman.

Their home was across the street from Archmere Academy, then an all-boys Catholic school. For these students, college after high school was assumed.

Some students might have been forced by their parents to put on their uniform every morning – but not Biden. Starting at age 10, Biden would stare out of his window before bed each night and dream of attending Archmere Academy, he wrote in his memoir, "Promises to Keep."

When he was accepted, he worked on the school’s grounds crew to help offset the cost of tuition for his family.

But Biden did not have an easy time in the beginning. His small frame and stutter made him a target. Bill Bowden, who had a locker right next to Biden, remembers his classmate often being the punchline to a joke.

“(His stutter) was pronounced and he was teased," the Media, Pennsylvania, resident said, "there was no doubt about that. Maybe that’s what made him stronger.”

Interactive guide: Who is running for president in 2020?

During all this, Biden watched his uncle’s severe stutter deter him from going to medical school. Edward Finnegan, his mother’s brother, lived with the Bidens and shared a room with Joe and his brothers Jimmy and Frankie.

Uncle Boo Boo, as he was called, was the only college-educated person in the house, yet he used his stuttering as a crutch for why he never became successful, Biden wrote in his memoir.