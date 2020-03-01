Joe Biden Wins Decisively In South Carolina

If Joe Biden goes on to win the Democratic nomination, he may have to thank South Carolina for being the first to validate his White House dreams.

The state’s voters came to Biden’s rescue in Saturday’s Democratic primary, handing him a victory that creates some much-needed forward motion to the former frontrunner’s 2020 chances.

The former Vice President was expected to win South Carolina, but experts said he likely needed a convincing victory in the state he had staked his candidacy on following disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. His win was called as soon as polls closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Biden, in a fit of optimism, even mused on primary eve about what a “significant” victory in the state could do for his campaign.

There’s an Unexpected Feeling at a Biden Rally: Hope

A sense of jubilance may be short lived however. Biden now must face Super Tuesday’s gauntlet of Mike Bloomberg’s hundreds of millions and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) movementum in the most important day of the Democratic primary so far.

Biden fended off a determined effort from billionaire Tom Steyer who came into South Carolina with little to show for the millions in advertising he’d poured into other early voting states. But Steyer’s focus was clearly on South Carolina, where he hoped his support for reparations and approach to race issues would resonate more than the overwhelmingly white states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

His campaign is already going into the campaign equivalent of zone defense ahead of the Democratic delegate gold mine awaiting Tuesday.

Biden campaigned in Raleigh, North Carolina at Saint Augustine University, an HBCU, before heading back for his party in Columbia Saturday night. As Biden sat on a stool on stage and waited to speak, a woman could be heard saying “we believe in you Joe!”

"The full comeback starts in South Carolina and then goes here on Tuesday," Biden said.

He later added: “I promise you this. If North Carolina stands with us on Tuesday, there will be no stopping us from there (to the nomination) and we will win the presidency.”

In South Carolina, Voters Blame Media for Amplifying Biden’s Missteps

Sunday’s schedule takes him to a church service in Selma, Alabama and then to Norfolk, Virginia for a rally alongside Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) who endorsed him Friday. A pair of events await in delegate rich Texas on Monday followed by Biden appearing in California on the biggest day of the election season yet.

Saturday’s victory also marks a historic night for Biden’s long simmering presidential ambitions. Despite running for president three times, the Delaware Democrat had never stayed in the race long enough to win a presidential primary or caucus as a candidate.

Biden had long claimed his support with black voters shows he is the most electable general election candidate. And though his overall electability argument still appears to have taken a hit from his lack of success in the first two voting states, South Carolina’s more diverse Democratic electorate didn’t flee his side even as his chances at becoming president appeared to be dwindling.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s endorsement earlier this week only bolstered Biden’s case in a move his supporters hoped would sway the remaining undecided voters.

On the eve of the election when one voter enthusiastically asked if for the next four, or eight, years Biden would mind if people here could say he was from South Carolina, Biden sheepishly answered he wouldn't.

"If the numbers hold up and it turns out that I’m able to win with the numbers they say, I may move to South Carolina," he said.

The crowd roared and he tried to get through a message that "I'm Delaware," before cutting off the rest of the thought.

The former Vice President’s sometimes awkward style of campaigning, the type of style where he’d give wandering answers that went in often unpredictable directions, caused some voters to come away disappointed in states like New Hampshire.

But the campaign approach did little to cut into the enthusiasm and devotion Biden has built in South Carolina.

As one voter put it as Biden campaigned throughout South Carolina this week: he's a fan favorite here. Not so much in other places, perhaps. But here he’s tried and true to the South Carolina crowd.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.