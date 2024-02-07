Joe Biden wins Nevada primary but Nikki Haley falls embarrassingly short

The Nevada Democratic party chair, Daniele Monroe-Moreno, speaks at the Biden-Harris for Nevada team first-in-the-west celebration in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Joe Biden secured another primary victory, after a soggy, subdued election day in Nevada.

The AP called the results about two hours after polls closed.

The “none of these candidates” option has won in Nevada’s symbolic Republican presidential primary contest, an embarrassing result for Nikki Haley, who was the only major candidate on the ballot.

The former UN ambassador opted to compete in the state-run primary election on Tuesday instead of the party’s presidential caucuses, the only contest in the state that awards delegates toward the nomination. Former president Donald Trump is the only major candidate competing in the caucuses on Thursday and will probably sweep the state’s Republican delegates as a result.

Utilizing a quirk of Nevada election law, more voters on Tuesday marked their primary ballots for “none of these candidates” than cast their votes for Haley.

Haley had said beforehand she was going to “focus on the states that are fair” and did not make much effort to campaign in the western state.

About 15,700 people voted at the polls, according to the secretary of state’s office, while about 151,000 voted early. There was no clear barometer to measure turnout, however, given that these were Nevada’s first presidential primaries after decades of holding caucuses. State legislators voted in 2021 to change how voters choose their presidential candidates, arguing that the primary format was more accessible.

“We’re a 24/7 economy and people need efficiency when they’re working,” said Cisco Aguilar, Nevada’s secretary of state. “They can get that efficiency through a primary process.”

In Las Vegas’s eastside, one polling location in a high school had just 23 people show up to vote, while about 15 election workers milled around, waiting. A handful of people shuffled inside to drop off ballots. Among them were Virginia Christiansen, 71, and Jerry Christiansen, 77, who voted for Biden. “I’ve got no complaints about him,” said Jerry, a retired carpenter who had helped build the high school. “I don’t see why he’s not getting credit.”

In a key swing state that was crucial to Biden’s election in 2020, the primary will be an imperfect measure of how activated voters are.

Biden held a rally in Vegas on Sunday before the vote, warning of the threat that another Trump presidency poses to democratic norms, as he and his rival barrel toward an increasingly likely rematch in November. But Biden acknowledged that voters might be weary.

“I know, we know, we have a lot more to do,” he said. “Not everyone is feeling the benefits of our investments and progress yet.”

In Henderson – just south of Las Vegas – a slow trickle of voters came through the city hall polling location, damp from the heavy rains outside, and some dampened in spirit.

“I’m not completely thrilled but I think [Biden’s] the lesser of two evils,” said Donny Lord, 45. “I think overall he’s doing the bare minimum of what he could be doing.”

Economic woes were top of mind for many voters. On election morning, union organizers – who have been key to mobilizing Democratic voters in the state – said they were most focused on campaigning for higher wages for stadium workers ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend. “There will be plenty of time to talk about politics,” said D Taylor, president of the Unite Here union, at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The state’s powerful Culinary Workers Union, which is also helping organize workers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl will be held, is planning a mass voter mobilization effort in the later this year, ahead of the general election.

“From union workers in Las Vegas to teachers in Reno, Nevadans across the Silver State have set the stage to defeat Donald Trump and Maga Republicans once again this November,” said the Democratic National Committee chair, Jaime Harrison, in a statement after polls closed. “Nevada’s first-in-the-west primary is emblematic of Democrats’ commitment to uplifting voters of color, engaging the diverse coalitions that are the bedrock of the Democratic party, and making it easier for everyone to make their voices heard.”