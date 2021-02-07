'Joe Biden has worked with remarkable speed': Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports on President Joe Biden's first two weeks in office.
Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings
Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.
Afghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the country, which is still waiting for emergency approval from the World Health Organisation before it can use them. Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the immunisation program at the health ministry said the doses would be stored in Kabul until the emergency authorisation was received, which it hoped would happen in a week. The vaccines were produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is producing the AstraZenecca/Oxford University vaccine for mid- and low-income countries.
President Biden and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei do not appear to be on the same page, potentially leaving Washington and Tehran in a stalemate. Iranian state television on Sunday quoted Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state in Iran, as saying the U.S. "must lift all sanctions" if it wants Iran to return to the commitments it made under the 2015 nuclear deal. "This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country's officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it," he said. Biden, meanwhile, in a pre-taped interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that will air Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, said the opposite. And he sounded pretty definitive, providing O'Donnell with a simple, but authoritative "no" when she asked if the U.S. would consider lifting sanctions first. With Iran resuming its enrichment of uranium, we asked Pres. Biden if the U.S. will lift sanctions first in order to get Iran back to the negotiating table on a nuclear deal. “No,” Pres. Biden says, affirming that Iran will have to stop its enrichment program first pic.twitter.com/OPszf15Q1o — Norah O'Donnell (@NorahODonnell) February 7, 2021 Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear pact, and Iran has recently begun enriching its uranium, raising concerns it could soon reach weapons-grade levels. Biden wants to revive the agreement, which set limits on Iran's uranium, and Khamenei signed off on the deal in 2015, when Biden was vice president, so there's reason to believe both sides remain open to it. But it doesn't look like the impasse will end any time soon. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' call for elections has thrown his political future into peril, forcing him to negotiate competing demands to engage with a friendlier U.S. administration, mend the rift with his militant Hamas rivals and keep his unruly Fatah movement from breaking apart. The presidential decree issued last month, calling for what would be the first Palestinian elections in 15 years, stemmed from negotiations launched with Hamas last year aimed at shoring up ranks in the face of unprecedented crises. The Trump administration had cut off all aid and proposed a Mideast plan that overwhelmingly favored Israel and would have allowed it to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
A quarter of younger Scots are prepared to reject coronavirus vaccines, it has emerged, meaning lockdown measures may be needed again next winter. While public health experts have been delighted with the uptake of jabs so far among older age groups, polling commissioned by the Scottish Government reveals vaccine scepticism among 18 to 44-year-olds. Experts warned that new tailored public health campaigns are urgently needed to persuade healthy younger adults, who are far less likely to develop serious illness if they catch Covid-19, of the importance of accepting jabs. Jeane Freeman, the SNP health secretary, on Sunday raised hopes that all adults in Scotland could be offered a vaccine by the summer. While the proportion of the Scottish public vaccinated continues to lag behind the rest of the UK, the programme has rapidly speeded up over recent days, with 52,839 people - almost one per cent of the entire population - getting an injection on Saturday alone.
After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatRepublicans have lost their grip on the national discourse
The decision prompted swift reactions from both Israel, which is not a member of the court and rejects its jurisdiction, and the Palestinian Authority, which welcomed the ruling.The ICC judges said their decision was based on the fact that Palestine has been granted membership to the tribunal's founding treaty, and had referred the situation to the court. The judges said the jurisdiction decision does not imply any attempt to determine Palestinian statehood, which is uncertain, or national borders.Netanyahu said 'ICC refuses to investigate brutal dictatorships like Iran and Syria, who commit horrific atrocities almost daily," and added that "we will fight this perversion of justice with all our might!"ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office was studying the decision and would decide what to do next "guided strictly by its independent and impartial mandate" to prosecute grave war crimes and atrocities when countries are unable or unwilling to do so themselves.Bensouda had found in December 2019 that "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.
The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."
A British-Australian woman who spent nearly three years in solitary confinement in an Iranian prison has separated from her husband after hearing allegations he was having an affair with a colleague, according to media reports. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, has filed for divorce from Ruslan Hodorov, her Russian-Israeli husband, according to the Herald Sun of Melbourne. The couple were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony in 2017 after meeting a decade earlier in Israel. Ms Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in jail, after being accused of being a spy by the Iranians and sentenced to 10 years. She was seized in 2018 after attending a conference at the holy city of Qom in central Iran and strongly denied the charges. She returned to Australia last November as part of a prisoner-swap agreement that saw the release of three Iranians accused of plotting to kill Israeli officials in Bangkok. But the eminent Islamic scholar was reportedly heartbroken on her return to learn of allegations of her husband’s relationship with Dr Kylie Baxter, her PhD supervisor. Quoting friends, the Australian paper said the affair began a year after Ms Moore-Gilbert’s arrest. She was especially upset, given that she had resisted an attempt by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards to lure her husband to Iran, because they believed he was an Israeli spy.
Emmanuel Conteh negotiates the muddy, rutted pathways in shorts and torn plastic flip-flops and says he can’t sleep in his heavy canvas tent at night because of the cold. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said this week that Cyprus remains first among all other European Union member states in asylum applications relative to its population.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday the United States will stand up for human rights and democratic values in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, the State Department said. Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.
Joe Biden doesn't want to get "mixed up" in Brexit over the Northern Ireland border row, an ally of the president has told the Sunday Telegraph, The source said the new White House administration is monitoring the situation carefully but is loathe to intervene, marking a significant departure from Donald Trump's foreign policy style. The European Union's recent blunder triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over vaccines, threatening to effectively create a border on the island of Ireland, set off alarm bells in Washington DC. There was no public comment on the issue at the time from Mr Biden, who has made statements on the subject in the past and is deeply personally committed to the Good Friday Agreement, or from his administration. But it was considered the latest in a series of troubling diplomatic faux pas by the EU as the US seeks to rebuild relations. The Biden source told The Sunday Telegraph: "Whatever the EU or the UK does [in relation to Northern Ireland] the administration wants to tread carefully, wait and see what develops, and not take a hard position. It's a tough one because you have the UK, Ireland and the EU, and you can't win.
A German company is ready to remove hazardous materials stored in dozens of containers at Beirut’s port, Germany’s ambassador to Lebanon said Saturday, following efforts to secure the facility after the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated the port and much of the city. Ambassador Andreas Kindl tweeted that the treatment at Beirut’s port for 52 containers of "hazardous and dangerous chemical material” has been completed. The decision to remove the material followed the Aug. 4 explosion that was triggered by nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive fertilizer component, that had languished at the port for years.
U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, who last week became the first Latino and immigrant to hold the post, on Saturday reaffirmed his resolve to fight domestic terrorism, one of the greatest threats to the United States. Mayorkas, who served as deputy secretary at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under President Barack Obama, was sworn after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump. "To see the insurrection, to see the horrific acts of Jan. 6 were not only personally devastating, but ... that created in me a commitment to redouble our efforts to fight hate and to fight one of the greatest threats that we face currently on our homeland, which is the threat of domestic terrorism," Mayorkas told CNN in an interview that aired Saturday evening.
Coronavirus vaccines could eventually be administered in the form of a pill, Nadhim Zahawi has suggested. The vaccines minister said that injections may not be the sole option for receiving dosages in future but that ensuring a healthy capacity of supplies remained the priority for the Government. Speaking to Times Radio, Mr Zahawi said: "There are technologies with pills and others being developed around the world and we will continue to look at those. "But we're making sure the UK will always have the capability and capacity to manufacture the variant vaccines that will deal with any variant virus.” Asked about a slowdown for first jabs when second jabs are rolled out, Mr Zahawi said: "We've got the capacity to do first and second jabs. The limiting factor is the supply of vaccines.” Receiving a vaccine jab via a pill could help alleviate supply issues that have hindered the rollout in some areas of the world including Europe.
In an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants, many countries are requiring incoming travelers to show a recent negative test. The U.S., for example, will accept results from either a test that detects the genetic material of the virus — considered the most sensitive type of test — or a rapid test that looks for viral proteins called antigens. The tests must have been taken no more than three days before departing for the U.S.