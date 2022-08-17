Joe Biden's Actions At Bill Signing Ceremony Dumbfound Jimmy Fallon

President Joe Biden’s moves during the signing ceremony for the climate change and health care bill left Jimmy Fallon speechless on Tuesday.

The “Tonight Show” host took jabs at the president’s decision to appear at the ceremony just hours after first lady Jill Biden announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Fallon played a clip of Biden, who wore a face mask while greeting lawmakers in the White House. The video showed Biden shaking hands with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) just before he took off his mask and coughed into his hand.

“After he signed the bill, everyone was like, ’No, you can keep the pen!” Fallon quipped as he fake-coughed and licked his hand.

Biden wasn’t the only president Fallon mocked on Tuesday. He also remarked that the bill was the most “significant” climate legislation in U.S. history.

“[Donald] Trump heard and was like, ‘You’ll definitely want to sneak that one home when you leave office,’” Fallon said, apparently referring to materials sought by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

