Joe Biden's chief of staff personally apologizes to Asa Hutchinson for DNC statement mocking him

WASHINGTON ― The White House personally apologized Wednesday to Asa Hutchinson after the Democratic National Committee's released a widely criticized statement mocking the former Arkansas governor after he dropped of the Republican presidential primary.

Jeff Zients, White House chief of staff, called Hutchinson Wednesday morning and "apologized for a statement that did not represent the president's views," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"President Biden has deep respect for Governor Hutchinson and admires the race that he ran," Jean-Pierre said. "The president knows him to be a man of principle who cares about our country and has a strong record of public service."

DNC national press secretary Sarafina Chitika on Tuesday released a statement on Hutchinson ending his campaign, saying: "This news comes as a shock to those of us who could've sworn he had already dropped out."

Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, July 28, 2023. Hutchinson is dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination after finishing sixth in Iowa's leadoff caucuses. The former Arkansas governor said Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, that his poor performance in Iowa showed him that he has no path to the Republican nomination.

Hutchinson, an outspoken critic of Republican frontrunner Donald Trump who struggled to gain traction, finished with just 191 votes in Monday's Iowa Republican Caucus. That placed him even below a candidate with far less notoriety: Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley.

Zients and Hutchinson worked together when Zients led the White House's COVID-19 response team while Hutchinson served as governor.

The DNC's attempted joke upset many Trump critics − of both major parties − who pointed out the statement failed to recognize Biden is trying to appeal to moderate Republicans, like Hutchinson, in a possible rematch against Trump.

"I get that this is the usual game plan," former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to DNC chairman Jaime Harrison, "but I have to inform you that Joe Biden will need decent people on the center right. Gratuitous attacks on people like Asa, for no reason (he is zero threat) just makes us shake our head."

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., wrote that he is "deeply disappointed" by the DNC statement: "While Gov Hutchinson is a conservative and holds many views with which I disagree, I have admired the way he has courageously spoken out against Donald Trump and the danger he presents to 🇺🇸."

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with governors and mayors, including Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) and Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to discuss the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will get more support to their communities and those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

