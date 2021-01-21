Joe Biden's daughter and granddaughter rocked menswear looks on Inauguration Day, and people can't get enough of their fashion

Amanda Krause
first family inauguration day
The Biden family poses on Inauguration Day. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

  • Joe Biden's daughter and one of his grandchildren attended inauguration events in menswear looks.

  • Maisy Biden, his granddaughter, wore sneakers with both a pantsuit and dress on Wednesday.

  • His daughter Ashley Biden opted for a tuxedo and pointed heels.

The first family rocked standout fashion throughout Inauguration Day - but people can't get enough of the menswear looks worn by two members of President Joe Biden's clan.

During the Inauguration ceremony and parade-route walk on Wednesday, Biden's granddaughter Maisy Biden was photographed wearing a dark suit jacket, matching flare pants, and a turtleneck sweater. The outfit, which also included a black mask and leather gloves, contrasted the vibrant dresses worn by her sisters.

Maisy completed her three-piece look with a pair of unreleased Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers, which are meant to "pay homage to sisterhood and the intertwined concepts of strength and beauty," according to Nike's website.

maisy biden pantsuit
Maisy Biden wears a pantsuit while walking to the White House. Mark Makela/Stringer/Getty Images

She later changed into a pink $1,575 Rodarte gown, which had ruffled sleeves, a rose-embellished neckline, and an all-over heart print. Her shoes, however, were another pair of high-top Nike sneakers, similar to ones she wore earlier in the day.

biden family inauguration day
Maisy Biden wears sneakers with her dress on Inauguration Day. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The president's daughter, Ashley Biden, rocked a tuxedo during the evening festivities. Her look included an open blazer, straight-leg pants, an unfurled tie, and a white blouse. She also donned a standout pair of black pointed pumps with a gold strap.

first family inauguration day
The Biden family poses on Inauguration Day. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

People can't get enough of the menswear looks worn by Maisy and Ashley, with some people online dubbing them "style icons."

The menswear-inspired outfits were two of numerous stylish looks worn by Biden and Kamala Harris' family members on Wednesday. Monochromatic ensembles, stunning coats, and other rare sneakers were also popular among the new first family.

