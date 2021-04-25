Joe Biden's first 100 days ends this week. Why does the presidential milestone matter?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will cross the 100-day mark of his presidency on Friday, an arbitrary date on the calendar, but a decades-old standard used to judge presidents.

The spotlight has been on the president’s first 100 days since he was sworn in and vowed to use that time to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and reverse many policies of former President Donald Trump.

Biden set a slew of goals to achieve within his first months in office, and while there is nothing in U.S. law stipulating what he must get done in that time, historically, presidents, Congress and the media have looked at the first 100 days of an administration as a benchmark of progress, to set the tone of the administration’s priorities and to judge its success so far.

"Presidents feel compelled to stack up some points on the first 100-day scoreboard to show that they’re leaders of action, to set the agenda and what kind of leader they’re going to be," said Terri Bimes, associate teaching professor of political science at University of California–Berkeley.

Where does it come from?

Scholars trace the importance of the first 100 days back to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose swift action in the first months of his term to combat the Great Depression made his administration a standard by which presidents have since been held.

He passed 76 laws, according to FiveThirtyEight, rapidly pushed through legislation that gave the government the power to regulate the stock market, set the minimum wage and close American banks for a bank holiday. In a radio address after his first 100 days passed, Roosevelt used the phrase "first 100 days."

Since then, administrations, political commentators and the media have looked at the amount of legislation a president has passed, the effectiveness of actions taken and public perception and compared it to the standard set by Roosevelt.

Anthony Badger, a historian of American politics and presidencies, writes in his 2009 book "FDR: The First Hundred Days" that even if the measure is arbitrary, presidents have still felt the need to hold themselves to it.

"Presidents have been expected to follow FDR's lead," Badger said.

President Franklin Roosevelt at his home in Hyde Park, New York, in 1937.
President Franklin Roosevelt at his home in Hyde Park, New York, in 1937.

Biden's first 100 days

Biden's term began as the Senate was conducting its second impeachment trial of Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Congress then spent weeks negotiating and passing Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. He also introduced his $2.25 trillion jobs and infrastructure proposal, which is expected to be brought up in Congress in the coming weeks.

The president signed a slew of executive actions right out of the gate, including reversals of some of Trump's hardline immigration policies and orders aimed at expanding resources to combat the pandemic. Biden's stated goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days was met early, the administration said.

President George W. Bush chats with members of Congress at a pre-lunch reception to mark his 100th day in office in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 30, 2001
President George W. Bush chats with members of Congress at a pre-lunch reception to mark his 100th day in office in the Rose Garden of the White House on April 30, 2001

Still, Biden's administration faced early challenges with the situation at the southern border, where a surge in migrants, including unaccompanied minors, forced Biden to tell potential migrants not to come to the U.S. as the administration prepared its strategy.

Biden plans to travel to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office in the state that swung his way in the presidential election and elected two Democratic senators.

Why does it matter?

Apart from being a date by which to judge the president, research suggests a president's first 100 days are also heavy in legislative action and executive actions.

According to GovTrack, seven laws have been enacted in the current Congress, which is low compared to the number of laws passed in past presidencies. According to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight, Barack Obama signed 14 laws, George W. Bush signed seven and Bill Clinton signed 22 in their first 100 days. That compares to 76 for Roosevelt and 53 for Harry Truman.

Bimes' research with Casey Dominguez and Dan Grushkevich shows that Biden has signed more reversals of a previous administration's actions in the first 100 days than any president in history, she said. He has also signed the largest number of executive actions, which don't require passage through Congress, but are tenuous because they can be withdrawn by a future president.

President Barack Obama addresses a prime time press conference on his 100th day in office in the East Room of the White House on April 29, 2009.
President Barack Obama addresses a prime time press conference on his 100th day in office in the East Room of the White House on April 29, 2009.

Trump also boasted about signing the most executive orders in his first 100 days, Bimes noted.

"You get the sense that they’re trying to outdo one another," she said.

A study by professor Casey Dominguez, political science and international relations professor at the University of San Diego, found that presidents are more successful at passing legislation through Congress within their first 100 days in office compared to other times in their administrations, particularly if they are functioning in a politically divided government.

But research by John Frendreis, Raymond Tatalovich and Jon Schaffhas of Loyola University Chicago has shown that legislative pushes have been less fruitful in modern administrations than they were in Roosevelt's time. The authors attribute the discrepancy to changes in how a modern Congress works, including a longer process to push through legislation.

Bimes looks at a combination of laws passed, Cabinet confirmations, executive orders, reversals and other factors to determine what a president has accomplished in the first 100 days.

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 2017, the 100th day of his presidency.
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 2017, the 100th day of his presidency.

Biden can't be expected to achieve the same amount of legislative success as Roosevelt, Bimes said, given the narrowly divided Congress he faces.

"It's an arbitrary measure, yes," Bimes said, but "there’s so much media fanfare around the first 100 days and presidents feel compelled to rack up the points."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden's first 100 days: Why should we care about the milestone?

Recommended Stories

  • Governments Want You to Buy Green. Ignore Them at Your Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against green trades are going up against the world’s most powerful governments.The leaders of the biggest economies have in the past week pledged massive cuts on greenhouse gas emissions, paving the way for a torrent of regulation that is set to benefit green stocks and bonds. And it’s likely to deal blows to companies not positioned for the transition to a lower-carbon economy.During a climate summit on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a goal to halve emissions by 2030 on 2005 levels, a vow that could mean penalizing fossil fuel use or mandating renewable power. Canada and Japan raised target cuts to 40%-46% by 2030, while the U.K. topped that with a vow to slash 78% by 2035.“The direction of travel is in one way only,” Mairead McGuinness, the European Union’s chief for financial services, said in an interview about new green investment rules. They form a “re-engineering of the economy and re-engineering of the financial world.”With the world’s biggest polluter China only reiterating plans to attain net-zero status by 2060, these efforts are still not seen as enough to meet goals to limit dangerous temperature increases under the Paris Agreement. That only means more targets and rules are likely in future.The EU is a case in point. It’s now following up goals with detailed legislation to drive money toward a sustainable future. Lawmakers reached a deal last week to make a 55% cut in emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, legally binding. Its executive arm then unveiled a labeling system, or taxonomy, to classify green investment.That’s expected to divert financing to activities on the list, starting with a third of the bloc’s $2 trillion joint budget for the next six years. In favor are producers of rechargeable batteries, energy efficiency equipment, low-emission cars, wind energy and solar plants.“There is still much, much more to come from the global community,” said Eoin Murray, head of investment at the international business of Federated Hermes. “From an investment perspective, policy risks continue to loom large for long-term portfolios.”European renewables are poised to be among the biggest beneficiaries of the green spending spree, after a pullback this year. A gauge of stocks in the sector rallied 7% on Thursday, though remains about 20% down from a record high in January.The underperformance has created an attractive entry point, according to Berenberg analysts including Henry Tarr, who named wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Aker Carbon Capture AS as top picks this month. Wall Street banks poured out similar research in recent days, with Citigroup Inc. liking hydrogen producer ITM Power Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. eyeing Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA.“The recent market correction affecting clean energy stocks, driven by short-term catalysts and what we view as unsubstantiated medium-to-long term catalysts, presents a buying opportunity,” Societe Generale SA analysts led by Rajesh Singla wrote in a note.Among stocks expected to see gains of 20% or more, based on average analyst price targets, are ITM, Siemens Energy AG and McPhy Energy SA, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.For those firms left out of the EU’s playbook -- currently companies relying on oil and gas -- there’s a risk they will find it harder or more costly to access financing.Bond GreeniumInstead companies are rushing into a burgeoning market for environmental and social bonds, which now make up nearly a quarter of all sales in Europe this year. They can often get cheaper borrowing costs, with a so-called “greenium” -- a premium on bond prices.Telefonica SA saw seven times the demand for its 1 billion euros of sustainable bonds, enabling it to cut pricing by a “staggering” 75 basis points, according to ABN Amro Bank NV analysts. The Spanish telecom firm’s green 2027 bond is trading about 30 basis points tighter than a similar conventional note, showing a “crystal clear pricing benefit,” the analysts said in a note.The European Commission has also introduced more detailed and mandatory reporting requirements on sustainability, for some 50,000 companies on the continent. This is set to benefit testing and inspection companies, such as Bureau Veritas SA and Intertek Group Plc, Morgan Stanley strategists including Victoria Irving wrote in a note to clients.The greater transparency could also give confidence to investors concerned about the potential for greenwashing, or the possibility that governments and companies are misrepresenting their environmental credentials.Green PoliticsPolitics may become an even more decisive regional catalyst for green trades in the months ahead. The latest polls in Germany show the Greens have more than a fighting chance to participate or even lead the next government coalition.“A Green-led government (or one with a heavy Green footprint) could more credibly build trans-Atlantic links on the green transition with the Biden administration,” said Martin Lueck, BlackRock Investment Institute’s chief investment strategist for Germany.In any case, yet another EU legislative package will follow in June. That’s meant to reinforce carbon pricing, increase renewable energy output and boost sustainable transport. The proposals may include a carbon tax on selected products, or a carbon customs duty.“Any meaningful change in the regulatory backdrop that drives up scrutiny on carbon-intensive industries and helps fund innovation to reduce emissions can represent an attractive catalyst,” said Luke Barrs, head of fundamental equity client portfolio management in Europe at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • After Dodge On 'America First' Racism, Marjorie Taylor Greene To Star In America First Rally

    After "Anglo Saxon" dust-up, Greene will headline event in Florida featuring "conspiracy theorists and election deniers," noted local newspaper.

  • President Biden officially calls mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Empire genocide

    President Biden officially called the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire 106 years ago a genocide. Armenian Americans celebrated the announcement while the Turkish government denounced Biden's declaration.

  • There’s Nothing Stopping Democrats from Going it Alone on Infrastructure — Except Democrats

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic leadership hold a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 13, 2021. If Democrats wanted to pass a straight, party-line infrastructure plan with a price tag reaching into 13 digits, they could. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrested a green-light from the Senate’s rules maven in February that would let Democrats jam a massive spending plan through a budgeting loophole.

  • Russell Crowe declares 'I shall be Zeus' in Thor: Love and Thunder

    Russell Crowe apparently hasn't taken a blood oath swearing him to absolute secrecy like the rest of the Marvel cast, as he just casually dropped some juicy Thor information. The actor revealed during a radio appearance that he's playing Zeus in the upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, offhandedly mentioning as the interview ended, "Now, I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney-Fox studios ... and round about 9:15, I shall be Zeus," per Entertainment Weekly. We already knew Crowe would be popping up in the next Thor outing set for a 2022 release, though there hadn't been confirmation on the exact role. When reporting on his addition to the cast last month, Deadline wrote that "the hope was to surprise fans with this fun cameo when the film was released." Welp, so much for that! Crowe also noted in his interview that he was getting ready for his "last day of Zeus-ing about." Wait, is it too late to make that the name of the movie? More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveatsThe toxic culture of American police

  • Police fatally shoot man in Hollywood ‘wearing body armour’

    Sunset Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Pullback’ in These 3 Stocks

    Stock traders are known for their occasional love of aphorisms, and several come readily to mind. ‘Buy low, sell high’ and ‘don’t try to time the market’ are two that have stood the test of time, and while they may sound contradictory, that’s not necessarily the case. It’s possible to buy low even in an upward trend. Checking in with Wall Street’s analysts, to find out if the fundamentals are sound, can give some indications if a stock’s pullback is just a temporary event. The analysts make their reputations by finding these opportunities, and bringing them to our attention. With this mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to search for three stocks that have seen such recent pullbacks – and that show plenty of upside potential ahead, according to the analysts. Let’s take a look at the details. Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) The first stock we're looking at, Cardiff Oncology, is a clinical stage biopharma company with a laser-focus on cancer treatment. Specifically, the company focuses on the development of medication options for cancer patients whose current treatment has lost efficacy. Cardiff is developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, designed to work in combination with existing medications to overcome treatment resistance, improve patient response, and increase survival rates. Cardiff’s current research pipeline features onvansertib in three separate clinical programs, in combination with different existing drugs to combat three different cancers. The programs are a Phase 1b clinical trial of onvansertib plus Folfiri/Avastin for the treatment of KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), and two Phase 2 trials, one in combination with Zytiga to treat Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and one to treat Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in combination with Decitabine. Preliminary data on these studies shows positive responses to onvansertib in combination with existing therapies. In the mCRC program, 86% of evaluable patients have shown a clinical benefit, while in the mCRPC program 54% of patients across three cohorts showed a radiographic stable disease. In the AML program, 20% of patients achieved a complete remission. These early data are considered significant, and the company has plans to initiate further trials later this year. This background, along with the stock’s 50% fall year-to-date, have combined to catch the attention of 5-star analyst Jason McCarthy of Maxim Group. McCarthy points out that the shares have retreated recently due to profit-taking and broader market changes. “While valuation has pulled back since reaching a 52-week high in late 4Q, from a KRAS perspective, CRDF is not alone… and we view Cardiff as potentially having the more attractive asset in mCRC which continues to be supported with emerging data... we still see a KRAS space that will continue to be active and is of potential high value given the unmet need, a company in Cardiff that is well-financed ($130M in cash as of YE20), and a drug in onvansertib that has multiple opportunities. Combined, we see this as an opportunity to buy CRDF shares on the weakness," McCarthy opined. McCarthy puts a Buy rating on CRDF, and his $30 price target implies a robust upside of 242% from current levels. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) Overall, this stock has a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and that verdict is unanimous, based on 3 recent positive reviews. The shares are selling for $8.76, and their $27.33 average price target suggests room for 212% appreciation this year. (See CRDF stock analysis on TipRanks) MicroStrategy (MSTR) Shifting gears, we’ll look into high-tech. Specifically, we’ll look at the world’s largest independent business intelligence company, MicroStrategy. This $6.3 billion company provides a winning combination of modern analytics, a comprehensive enterprise platform, and both cloud and on-site optimization options. MicroStrategy’s products let customers make smarter and faster decisions – a key advantage in today’s high-speed business world. MicroStrategy’s shares peaked above $1,200 early in February this year, and have since retreated some 53%. The retreat in shares comes even as the company has doubled down on its commitment to bitcoin. Management started purchasing the cryptocurrency last August, as both a store of value and an investment, and MicroStrategy now holds more than $4.4 billion in BTC. The value of the cryptocoin has more than quadrupled since MicroStrategy started the purchases. In a research report subtitled ‘Pullback Provides Attractive Entry Point,’ 5-star analyst Mark Palmer of BTIG notes two tracks for the company’s success. First, “[We] believe MSTR’s adoption of Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset represents a rational action aimed at protecting the company’s inherent value in the long run. At the same time, the strategy enables MSTR to capture upside arising from the increased adoption of the cryptocurrency by institutional investors concerned about mounting inflationary pressures.” Second, Palmer goes on to add, “While most of the attention paid to MSTR has been focused on its adoption of Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset, we believe the company offers an attractive business analytics software play, especially as the company executes a shift from a product license model to a cloud-first, SaaS subscription model featuring mobile offerings.” To this end, Palmer puts an $850 one-year price target on MSTG shares, along with his Buy rating. At current levels, this price target implies an upside of 42%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here) MicroStrategy’s controversial bitcoin policy has generated some divisions among the Wall Street analysts, as shown by the most recent reviews – which break down to 2 to 1 to 1 in Buy/Hold/Sell. This gives the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are selling for $601.27, and their average price target of $698.75 indicates a 16% upside for the coming year. (See MSTR stock analysis on TipRanks) Roku (ROKU) Let’s stay in the tech world, but look at online TV streaming. Roku is well known as a leader in that growing niche, where it helped to pioneer video on demand through its eponymous streaming player. The Roku player connects to the user’s TV, and the company provides connected streaming services. On Roku’s end, profits come from a combination of audience monetization and advertiser engagement. Roku shares have slipped 25% since their recent peak in February this year. But even after recent losses, the stock is still up 184% over the past 12 months. The gains reflect Roku’s 2020 successes: Revenue was up 58% yoy, to reach $1.778 billion; 14.3 million new active accounts swelled the customer rolls to 51.2 million; and 38% of all smart TVs sold in the US during 2020 were Roku models. In March of this year, Roku made two important acquisitions, adding the popular ‘This Old House’ franchise to its content line-up and partnering with Nielsen Holdings on ad and content measurement and video advertising. These moves came after Roku had, in January, acquired the rights to Quibi’s content library, now rebranded as ‘Roku Originals.’ Finally, while Roku is a content streamer – and has rightfully been focused on expanding its content offerings – it is also a tech company, with a tech company’s bent toward innovation. Earlier this month, Roku unveiled a new customer package that includes a voice activated TV remote, with a rechargeable battery, hands-free controls, and an audible remote finder. It’s a tech gadget that is sure to be appreciated on the customer end. So, Roku is making the moves expected of a tech-oriented content streaming company. However, analyst Jeffrey Rand, of Deutsche Bank, sees the company’s main path forward lying in advertising. “With ad revenue continuing to grow as a mix of revenue, we expect Roku to continue to focus its strategy on expanding its influence in the ad market. Its acquisition of Nielsen's Advanced Video Advertising (AVA) business gives Roku an opportunity to take part in the ad market for linear TV…. We expect Roku to continue to look to invest organically and inorganically in opportunities to expand the role that it plays in the ad market, for both streaming and linear TV,” Rand noted. At the bottom line, Rand sums up Roku as a solid choice for investors seeking a relative bargain: “While many growth-oriented tech companies have faced challenges in the current environment, with the transition to streaming continuing at a rapid pace, we see the recent pullback in Roku's stock as a good buying opportunity.” In line with this bullish outlook, Rand puts a Buy rating on ROKU shares, and his $500 price target suggests an upside of 43% over the next 12 months. (To watch Rand’s track record, click here) So, there’s Deutsche Bank's view, but what does the rest of the analyst fraternity think? All in all, the Street maintains a positive, although slightly more reserved stance. Based on 20 analysts tracked in the past 3 months, 14 rate ROKU a Buy, while 5 say Hold, and only 1 suggests Sell. Meanwhile, the 12-month average price target stands at $476.95, marking ~36% upside from current levels. (See ROKU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Mastered the Art of Successful Co-Parenting

    A source told E! News that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott "have a good thing going right now," as they remain close friends while co-parenting 3-year-old Stormi Webster.

  • India's crematoriums overwhelmed as virus 'swallows people'

    India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record for new infections, spurred by an insidious, new variant that emerged here, undermining the government’s premature claims of victory over the pandemic. The 349,691 confirmed cases over the past day brought India’s total to more than 16.9 million, behind only the United States.

  • Exclusive: Poll finds women, including Republicans, like Biden's child care initiative

    A new poll shows women care more about specific help they need to get through the pandemic rather than the overarching goal of "gender equity."

  • The Trump Organization's longtime CFO reportedly said he keeps his distance from the 'legal side' of its financial matters

    The 2015 deposition, in which Allen Weisselberg discussed leaving the legal side of money matters to others, hadn't previously been reported, said the Daily News.

  • Indonesia says 53 crew of lost sub are dead, wreckage found

    Indonesia’s military on Sunday officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead, and that search teams had located the vessel's wreckage on the ocean floor. The grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead. Officials had also said the KRI Nanggala 402's oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday, three days after vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali.

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Kim Kardashian West, whose father was Armenian-American, thanked Biden for formally recognizing the Armenian genocide

    In 2015, the reality TV star urged Barack Obama to recognize the Armenian genocide, but on Saturday, Biden became the first US president to do so.

  • An Oklahoma woman was charged with felony embezzlement for not returning a 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' VHS tape more than 20 years ago

    "I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea. Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape," Caron McBride told KOKH-TV.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Disney photographers capture truly cinematic photos of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket soaring past Disney World

    Disney photographers captured breathtaking photos of the SpaceX rocket launch soaring above the Florida theme park on Friday morning.

  • Indonesia submarine search feared to have failed as oxygen runs out

    Attempts by Indonesia to rescue 53 crew seem in vain as their oxygen supply is thought to have run out.

  • Hunter-Reay credits aeroscreen for tire not hitting his head

    Ryan Hunter-Reay saw the scuff marks on the safety screen surrounding his cockpit and went to find video of the crash he'd just walked away from. It was then that Hunter-Reay learned the right front wheel of Josef Newgarden’s car went airborne over Hunter-Reay’s car on the first lap of IndyCar's season opening race and was deflected by the aeroscreen, a cockpit safety device introduced to the series last year. Hunter-Reay went to the IndyCar trailer where he found series President Jay Frye and patted him on the back for, essentially, pushing for the safety device that probably saved Hunter-Reay's life Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

  • DMX’s casket carried through Brooklyn on a monster truck as bikers join memorial for rap icon

    Streets closed and lanes restricted to facilitate ceremonial journey across New York City