Joe Biden's Irish 'homecoming' could carry political weight

The shift in tone and mood is unmistakable as US President Joe Biden begins a three-day visit to the Republic of Ireland, having spent a short time in Northern Ireland.

Baseball cap on, out of an armoured limo and into a pub. "It feels like I'm coming home," Mr Biden said in Dundalk, County Louth.

The tightrope of Northern Ireland politics negotiated, it seems it's now time to unwind a little.

His sister and son in tow, this isn't conventional diplomacy - or even diplomacy at all. It's a return to a family's roots and sense of belonging.

With 30 million Americans claiming Irish ancestry, it comes with a hoped-for political dividend too, the year before a presidential election. And what a contrast with what came before in Belfast.

The prospect of this presidential visit to Northern Ireland has been talked about for months, but lasted only hours. While there is no such thing as a low key public trip for an American president, this felt like it came close.

It was quick. It was short. Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's involvement was minimal. He wasn't at the president's single public appearance - a decision which, privately, raised some eyebrows in government.

Mr Sunak did, though, meet the police officer John Caldwell and his family while he was here. A visit many here are praising him for. But could he have not done both?

DCI Caldwell was shot several times in County Tyrone in February. President Biden talked about him in his speech, as he pleaded with Northern Ireland to leave violence behind and bring power sharing devolved government back to Stormont.

So where are we with that?

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) walked out over a year ago, and are not convinced Mr Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, called the Windsor Framework, is good enough to justify going back in.

The reaction within the DUP to the presidential visit is not surprising, but is instructive about what lies ahead. In short, the party is divided.

People like MP Sammy Wilson and peer Lord Dodds are sceptical, to put it mildly, about Mr Biden and returning to Stormont.

The party leadership is more mild in its tone, and said the president's tone and language was appreciated. So, in crude terms, the visit doesn't change anything, at least immediately. But it was never likely to.

There are local elections here in the middle of May and the timeframe for any DUP change of mind is probably months away, if it comes at all. Some wonder if they may hold out until after the next general election.

Those hoping for a restoration of power sharing hope the steady trickle of those arguing that without it Northern Ireland can't function properly might twist arms in the end, maybe by the autumn.

But we are not there yet.